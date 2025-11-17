Lalu Breaks Silence: Backs Tejashwi, Urges RJD Unity Amid Family Feud

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeStatesLalu Breaks Silence: Backs Tejashwi, Urges RJD Unity Amid Family Feud

Lalu Prasad Yadav appealed to party cadre to concentrate on strengthening the RJD rather than engaging in or amplifying family disagreements.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 17 Nov 2025 08:28 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Breaking his silence on the escalating family dispute, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Monday urged party workers and supporters to prioritise unity and focus on strengthening the organisation. Speaking at a key party meeting, Lalu said internal tensions must not overshadow the RJD’s political goals and publicly backed Tejashwi Yadav, saying he has “worked really hard” and will “take the party ahead.” His intervention comes amid growing friction within the Yadav family and criticism directed at Tejashwi from several relatives, including Lalu’s own brother-in-law.

Lalu's Call For Unity

Lalu Prasad Yadav appealed to party cadre to concentrate on strengthening the RJD rather than engaging in or amplifying family disagreements. He emphasised discipline, cohesion and collective focus, stressing that Tejashwi’s work over recent years has been central to the party’s progress. Echoing his message at the meeting, Patliputra MP Misa Bharti also called for unity and insisted the party must stay focused on performance and organisational improvement.

Fresh Allegations Against Tejashwi

Meanwhile, Lalu’s brother-in-law Sadhu Yadav launched a sharp attack on Tejashwi Yadav, accusing him of “arrogance” and calling the treatment of Rohini Acharya “unjust.” He demanded the removal of Tejashwi’s close aides, warning that without corrective action the party could face deeper trouble. His remarks follow Rohini’s allegations that she was “humiliated,” “abused,” and even threatened with being hit with a slipper before being “thrown out of the family.”

Published at : 17 Nov 2025 08:28 PM (IST)
Bihar News Bihar Election Result RJD BIHAR
