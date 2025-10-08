Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesKeralaPriyanka Gandhi Meets Cow Named Alia Bhatt At Kerala Dairy Farm: WATCH

Priyanka Gandhi Meets Cow Named Alia Bhatt At Kerala Dairy Farm: WATCH

Beyond the lighthearted encounter, Priyanka Gandhi highlighted the financial struggles of dairy farmers, including rising costs and inadequate support.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 08 Oct 2025 12:01 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi shared a lighthearted yet insightful glimpse from her visit to a dairy farm in Kerala’s Thiruvambady on Tuesday. In a social media post, she humorously revealed that she had met “Alia Bhatt”—not the Bollywood star, but an adorable cow who shares the same name.

“Met a group of dairy farmers at a dairy farm run by the loveliest family (and even encountered a cow named Alia Bhatt!! Due apologies to Ms. Bhatt @aliaa08, but she was really a cutie pie!),” Gandhi wrote, accompanying the post with a video showing her petting and feeding the cows.

While her visit began with a playful moment, Gandhi quickly turned attention to the pressing issues faced by dairy farmers. In a follow-up post on X, she highlighted the financial hardships confronting the community, including rising veterinary costs, inadequate insurance coverage, and limited access to quality cattle feed.

“Unfortunately, dairy farmers are struggling with multiple difficulties and many are unable to make ends meet,” she wrote. “I intend to write to the concerned ministry to apprise them of the many issues they face.”

Expressing her gratitude to the local farming community, Gandhi added, “My gratitude to the many farmers who were kind enough to spend a lot of time explaining these issues to me. I will do whatever I can to help.”

The Wayanad MP’s visit underscores the challenges faced by small-scale dairy farmers and brings national attention to their plight, combining a lighter moment with a serious call for policy action.

Published at : 08 Oct 2025 12:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Alia Bhatt Priyanka Gandhi Kerala
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Admire His Courage': BJP Leader Faces Backlash For Praising Lawyer Who Hurled Shoe At CJI, Deletes Post
'Admire His Courage': BJP Leader Faces Backlash For Praising Lawyer Who Hurled Shoe At CJI, Deletes Post
Cities
Multiple Explosions On Jaipur-Ajmer Highway After LPG Truck Collides With Tanker: Video
Multiple Explosions On Jaipur-Ajmer Highway After LPG Truck Collides With Tanker: Video
World
'You're A Transformative President': Canada PM Credits Trump For Bringing Peace Between India, Pakistan
'You're A Transformative President': Canada PM Credits Trump For India, Pakistan Peace
India
Himachal Pradesh: Rescue Ops Underway For Missing 8-Year-Old After 15 Killed In Bilaspur Landslide
Himachal Pradesh: Rescue Ops Underway For Missing 8-Year-Old After 15 Killed In Bilaspur Landslide
Advertisement

Videos

Chirag Paswan Pushes For 40 Seats, NDA Seat Sharing Tensions Rise Ahead Of Bihar Polls
Jaipur-Ajmer Highway: CCTV Records LPG Truck Explosion, Driver Dead Several Injured | ABP News
Jammu Kashmir-Ladakh See Heavy Snowfall, Roads Blocked, Authorities Urge Caution
Chirag Paswan Reaffirms LJP’s Commitment To Bihar Development Ahead Of Elections
Bihar Elections 2025: Big Decision By Mahagathbandhan Expected, Seat Allotment To Be Announced Soon | ABP News
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Shoba Suri
Shoba Suri
One Village, One Plan: Breaking Silos For Rural Nutrition Security
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget