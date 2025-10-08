Priyanka Gandhi Meets Cow Named Alia Bhatt At Kerala Dairy Farm: WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi shared a lighthearted yet insightful glimpse from her visit to a dairy farm in Kerala’s Thiruvambady on Tuesday. In a social media post, she humorously revealed that she had met “Alia Bhatt”—not the Bollywood star, but an adorable cow who shares the same name.

“Met a group of dairy farmers at a dairy farm run by the loveliest family (and even encountered a cow named Alia Bhatt!! Due apologies to Ms. Bhatt @aliaa08, but she was really a cutie pie!),” Gandhi wrote, accompanying the post with a video showing her petting and feeding the cows.

While her visit began with a playful moment, Gandhi quickly turned attention to the pressing issues faced by dairy farmers. In a follow-up post on X, she highlighted the financial hardships confronting the community, including rising veterinary costs, inadequate insurance coverage, and limited access to quality cattle feed.

“Unfortunately, dairy farmers are struggling with multiple difficulties and many are unable to make ends meet,” she wrote. “I intend to write to the concerned ministry to apprise them of the many issues they face.”

Expressing her gratitude to the local farming community, Gandhi added, “My gratitude to the many farmers who were kind enough to spend a lot of time explaining these issues to me. I will do whatever I can to help.”

The Wayanad MP’s visit underscores the challenges faced by small-scale dairy farmers and brings national attention to their plight, combining a lighter moment with a serious call for policy action.