The KARUNYA PLUS Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every THURSDAY. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “KN” followed by the draw number.

Kerala Lottery Result Today, July 31 Live: KARUNYA PLUS KN-583 THURSDAY 3PM Bumper Draw - Winners Out - CHECK FULL LIST

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE

PG 941597 (PATTAMBI)

Agent Name: BHUVANESH P N

Agency No.: P 5501

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 30 LAKH

PG 646452 (MOOVATTUPUZHA)

Agent Name: SHAJI P M

Agency No.: E 10455

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH

PL 635579 (KOLLAM)

Agent Name: ANSARUDEEN M

Agency No.: Q 33364

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 5,000

PA 941597

PB 941597

PC 941597

PD 941597

PE 941597

PF 941597

PH 941597

PJ 941597

PK 941597

PL 941597

PM 941597

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000