Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesKeralaKerala Lottery Result Today (August 24, 2025) LIVE: SAMRUDHI SM-17 SUNDAY 3 PM Bumper Lucky Draw Result - To Be Announced Shortly

Kerala Lottery Result Today (August 24, 2025) LIVE: SAMRUDHI SM-17 SUNDAY 3 PM Bumper Lucky Draw Result - To Be Announced Shortly

The Samrudhi SM-17 Kerala lottery draw will take place today, August 24, 2025, at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. Stay tuned to ABP Live for real-time updates.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 24 Aug 2025 02:56 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

LIVE

Key Events
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (24.08.2025): Samrudhi SM-17 SUNDAY 3PM Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize 1 Crore bumper jackpot lottery Akshaya Lottery sambad latest news live updates south india news live lottery result today August 24 Kerala Lottery Winner prize money Keralalotteries.net statelottery.kerala.gov.in Kerala Lottery Result Today (August 24, 2025) LIVE: SAMRUDHI SM-17 SUNDAY 3 PM Bumper Lucky Draw Result - To Be Announced Shortly
Kerala Lottery Result Today (August 24, 2025) LIVE
Source : Pinterest/newzealandnewss

Background

Kerala Lottery Results Sunday, 24-08-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement: The winners list is out! Click here to check the latest SAMRUDHI SM-17 winners.

Kerala Lottery Result Today (August 24, 2025) LIVE: SAMRUDHI SM-17 SUNDAY 3 PM Bumper Lucky Draw Result - TO BE ANNOUNCED SHORTLY 

The SAMRUDHI Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Sunday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “SM” followed by the draw number.

Kerala Lottery Result Today (August 24, 2025): SAMRUDHI SM-17 SUNDAY 3 PM Result - TO BE ANNOUNCED SHORTLY 

14:56 PM (IST)  •  24 Aug 2025

Kerala SAMRUDHI SM-17 SUNDAY Lottery Results: Check FOUR-DIGIT GUESSING NUMBERS

 

6950 6905 6590 6509
6095 6059 9650 9605
9560 9506 9065 9056
5690 5609 5960 5906
5069 5096 0695 0659
0965 0956 0569 0596

 

14:55 PM (IST)  •  24 Aug 2025

Kerala SAMRUDHI SM-17 SUNDAY Lottery Results: Check THREE-DIGIT GUESSING NUMBERS

 

000 019 041 047
049 097 112 129
155 196 211 226
252 265 278 367
372 377 381 393
424 434 455 458
470 486 491 496
501 577 590 598
612 614 630 648
659 678 691 696
741 742 777 794
809 811 813 824
834 865 870 883
911 916 928 934
937 957 993 999

 

14:53 PM (IST)  •  24 Aug 2025

Kerala Lottery SAMRUDHI SM-17 SUNDAY Result: How To Pick A Lucky Number - 5 Golden Rules

To improve your chances of winning the grand prize, you need to follow these 5 golden rules:

  • Play in a group
  • Avoid popular number combinations
  • Use the law of large numbers
  • Choose random numbers
  • Examine previous winners
14:50 PM (IST)  •  24 Aug 2025

Kerala Lottery SAMRUDHI SM-17 SUNDAY: What Is The Commission Rate Of Kerala Lottery?

A sum equal to 12% of the prize money will be subtracted from the first, second, and third place awards and given to the relevant agents as an agent commission.

 

14:49 PM (IST)  •  24 Aug 2025

Kerala Lottery SAMRUDHI SM-17 SUNDAY: What Is The Tax On 1 Crore Lottery Ticket?

Winnings from lotteries are subject to a flat 30% tax. The basic tax liability is determined by multiplying the total winnings by 0.30. The basic tax liability, for instance, would be ₹10,000,000 × 0.30 = ₹3,000,000 if you won ₹1 crore (₹10,000,000).

 

Load More
Tags :
Kerala Lottery Kerala Lottery Result Kerala Lottery Result LIVE Jackpot Result SAMRUDHI SM-17
Preferred Sources
New Update
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Shots Fired At Noida Dowry Death Accused As He Tries To Flee Police Custody
Shots Fired At Noida Dowry Death Accused As He Tries To Flee Police Custody
Cities
Man Kisses Rahul Gandhi During Bike Rally In Bihar, Gets Slapped: WATCH
Man Kisses Rahul Gandhi During Bike Rally In Bihar, Gets Slapped: WATCH
Cities
Noida Dowry Victim’s Sister Alleges Husband Spent Time With Other Women, Reveals Shocking Details
Noida Dowry Victim’s Sister Alleges Husband Stayed Out Late, Spent Time With Other Women
Cricket
Cheteshwar Pujara Retires From All Formats Of Cricket
Cheteshwar Pujara Retires From All Formats Of Cricket
Advertisement

Videos

Heavy Rains in Rajasthan: NDRF Tractor Overturns During Rescue in Sawai Madhopur | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Tiger Spotted Roaming Freely on Road in Narmadapuram, Panic Among Locals | ABP NEWS
India in Shock: Crime, Negligence, and Viral Stunts Spark National Outrage | ABP NEWS
Janhit: Arrogance of Power? Bihar Minister Ashok Choudhary Rejects Voters Over Road Demands
Janhit: CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s Family Faces Social Media Trolls Despite Proven Merit | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Between Suspicion and Necessity: India-China’s Fragile Rapprochement | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget