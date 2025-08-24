Kerala Lottery Result Today (August 24, 2025) LIVE: SAMRUDHI SM-17 SUNDAY 3 PM Bumper Lucky Draw Result - To Be Announced Shortly
The Samrudhi SM-17 Kerala lottery draw will take place today, August 24, 2025, at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. Stay tuned to ABP Live for real-time updates.
Kerala Lottery Results Sunday, 24-08-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement: The winners list is out! Click here to check the latest SAMRUDHI SM-17 winners.
The SAMRUDHI Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Sunday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “SM” followed by the draw number.
Kerala SAMRUDHI SM-17 SUNDAY Lottery Results: Check FOUR-DIGIT GUESSING NUMBERS
|6950
|6905
|6590
|6509
|6095
|6059
|9650
|9605
|9560
|9506
|9065
|9056
|5690
|5609
|5960
|5906
|5069
|5096
|0695
|0659
|0965
|0956
|0569
|0596
Kerala SAMRUDHI SM-17 SUNDAY Lottery Results: Check THREE-DIGIT GUESSING NUMBERS
|000
|019
|041
|047
|049
|097
|112
|129
|155
|196
|211
|226
|252
|265
|278
|367
|372
|377
|381
|393
|424
|434
|455
|458
|470
|486
|491
|496
|501
|577
|590
|598
|612
|614
|630
|648
|659
|678
|691
|696
|741
|742
|777
|794
|809
|811
|813
|824
|834
|865
|870
|883
|911
|916
|928
|934
|937
|957
|993
|999
Kerala Lottery SAMRUDHI SM-17 SUNDAY Result: How To Pick A Lucky Number - 5 Golden Rules
To improve your chances of winning the grand prize, you need to follow these 5 golden rules:
- Play in a group
- Avoid popular number combinations
- Use the law of large numbers
- Choose random numbers
- Examine previous winners
Kerala Lottery SAMRUDHI SM-17 SUNDAY: What Is The Commission Rate Of Kerala Lottery?
A sum equal to 12% of the prize money will be subtracted from the first, second, and third place awards and given to the relevant agents as an agent commission.
Kerala Lottery SAMRUDHI SM-17 SUNDAY: What Is The Tax On 1 Crore Lottery Ticket?
Winnings from lotteries are subject to a flat 30% tax. The basic tax liability is determined by multiplying the total winnings by 0.30. The basic tax liability, for instance, would be ₹10,000,000 × 0.30 = ₹3,000,000 if you won ₹1 crore (₹10,000,000).