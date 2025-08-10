Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Kerala Lottery Result Today (August 10, 2025) LIVE: SAMRUDHI SM-15 SUNDAY 3 PM Bumper Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. MA 835995

Kerala Lottery Result Today (August 10, 2025) LIVE: SAMRUDHI SM-15 SUNDAY 3 PM Bumper Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. MA 835995

The Samrudhi SM-15 Kerala lottery draw will take place today, August 10, 2025, at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. Stay tuned to ABP Live for real-time updates.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 10 Aug 2025 03:08 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (10.08.2025): Samrudhi SM-15 SUNDAY 3PM Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize 1 Crore bumper jackpot lottery
Kerala Lottery Result Today (August 10, 2025)
Source : Pinterest/offthegridnews

Background

Kerala Lottery Results Sunday, 10-08-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement: The winners list is out! Click here to check the latest SAMRUDHI SM-15 winners.

Kerala Lottery Result Today (August 10, 2025) LIVE: SAMRUDHI SM-15 SUNDAY 3 PM Bumper Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. MA 835995

The SAMRUDHI Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Sunday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “SM” followed by the draw number.

Kerala Lottery Result Today (August 10, 2025): SAMRUDHI SM-15 SUNDAY 3 PM Result DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. MA 835995

15:08 PM (IST)  •  10 Aug 2025

Kerala Lottery SAMRUDHI SM-15 SUNDAY Result OUT: 1 CRORE - 1st Prize Winner Ticket No. MA 835995

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE

The Kerala government released the SAMRUDHI SM-15 SUNDAY FIRST prize result on behalf of the lottery department. Scroll down and refresh the page for the latest Kerala lottery live updates only on ABP LIVE.

 
MA 835995
15:03 PM (IST)  •  10 Aug 2025

Kerala Lottery SAMRUDHI SM-15 SUNDAY 3 PM Result ANNOUNCED Today - Check Winners (FULL LIST)

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE

To Be Announced Next. Stay tuned for the latest Kerala Lottery live updates only on ABP LIVE.

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKH

To Be Announced Next. Stay tuned for the latest Kerala Lottery live updates only on ABP LIVE.

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 25 LAKH

To Be Announced Next. Stay tuned for the latest Kerala Lottery live updates only on ABP LIVE.

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 (Number Of Prizes: 20)

To Be Announced Next. Stay tuned for the latest Kerala Lottery live updates only on ABP LIVE.

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 5,000

To Be Announced Next. Stay tuned for the latest Kerala Lottery live updates only on ABP LIVE.

(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 (Number Of Prizes: 6)

To Be Announced Next. Stay tuned for the latest Kerala Lottery live updates only on ABP LIVE.

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 (Number Of Prizes: 30)

To Be Announced Next. Stay tuned for the latest Kerala Lottery live updates only on ABP LIVE.

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 (Number Of Prizes: 76)

To Be Announced Next. Stay tuned for the latest Kerala Lottery live updates only on ABP LIVE.

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 (Number Of Prizes: 92)

To Be Announced Next. Stay tuned for the latest Kerala Lottery live updates only on ABP LIVE.

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 50 (Number Of Prizes: 150)

To Be Announced Next. Stay tuned for the latest Kerala Lottery live updates only on ABP LIVE.

SAMRUDHI SM-15 SUNDAY Lottery Prize Details

  • 1st Prize: Rs 1 CRORE
  • 2nd Prize: Rs. 50 LAKH
  • 3rd Prize: Rs. 5 LAKH
  • Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
  • 4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
  • 5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
  • 6th Prize: Rs. 500
  • 7th Prize: Rs. 100
  • 8th Prize: Rs. 50
15:02 PM (IST)  •  10 Aug 2025

Kerala State Lottery Result: Check Full List Of PAST WINNERS (Last SEVEN Days) And Bumper Draw Details

Click On The Links Below To View Past Results:

SATURDAY (09.08.2025) Kerala Lottery Result Today: KARUNYA KR-718 Draw OUT - 1st Prize Ticket No. KM 842294 (KOZHIKKODE)

FRIDAY (08.08.2025) Kerala Lottery Result Today: SUVARNA KERALAM SK-15 Draw OUT - 1st Prize Ticket No. RG 748405 (ADOOR)

THURSDAY (07.08.2025, 2025) Kerala Lottery Result Today: KARUNYA PLUS KN-584 Draw OUT - 1st Prize Ticket No. PN 612922 (KOTTAYAM)

WEDNESDAY (06.08.2025): Kerala Lottery Result Today: DHANALEKSHMI DL-12 Draw OUT - 1st Prize Ticket No. DW 248735 (ALAPPUZHA)

TUESDAY (05.08.2025) Kerala Lottery Result Today: STHREE SAKTHI SS-479 TUESDAY - 1st Prize Ticket Winner No. SR 299702 (ATTINGAL)

MONDAY (04.08.2025) Kerala Lottery Sambad Today: BHAGYATHARA BT-14 Draw OUT - 1st Prize Ticket No. BT 418177 (MALAPPURAM)

SUNDAY (03.08.2025) Kerala Lottery Result Today: SAMRUDHI SM-14 Draw OUT - Winner 1st Prize Ticket No. MR 677584 (PUNALUR)

BUMPER LOTTERY DRAWS

CHRISTMAS NEW YEAR BR-101 (20 CRORE): Kerala Lottery Result Today (05.02.2025) - 1st Prize Ticket No. XD 387132

POOJA BUMPER BR-100 (12 CRORE): Kerala Lottery Result Today (04.12.2024): 1st Prize Ticket No. JC 325526

THIRUVONAM ONAM BUMPER BR-99 (25 CRORE): Kerala Lottery Result (09.10.2024):  1st Prize Ticket No. TG 434222

MONSOON BUMPER BR-98 (10 CRORE): Kerala Lottery Result Today (31.07.2024) - 1st Prize Ticket No MD 769524

14:56 PM (IST)  •  10 Aug 2025

Kerala SAMRUDHI SM-15 SUNDAY Lottery Results: Check FOUR-DIGIT GUESSING NUMBERS

6950 6905 6590 6509
6095 6059 9650 9605
9560 9506 9065 9056
5690 5609 5960 5906
5069 5096 0695 0659
0965 0956 0569 0596
14:54 PM (IST)  •  10 Aug 2025

Kerala SAMRUDHI SM-15 SUNDAY Lottery Results: Check THREE-DIGIT GUESSING NUMBERS

000 019 041 047
049 097 112 129
155 196 211 226
252 265 278 367
372 377 381 393
424 434 455 458
470 486 491 496
501 577 590 598
612 614 630 648
659 678 691 696
741 742 777 794
809 811 813 824
834 865 870 883
911 916 928 934
937 957 993 999
