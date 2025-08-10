Kerala Lottery Result Today (August 10, 2025) LIVE: SAMRUDHI SM-15 SUNDAY 3 PM Bumper Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. MA 835995
The Samrudhi SM-15 Kerala lottery draw will take place today, August 10, 2025, at 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. Stay tuned to ABP Live for real-time updates.
Kerala Lottery Results Sunday, 10-08-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement: The winners list is out!
The SAMRUDHI Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Sunday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “SM” followed by the draw number.
The Kerala government released the SAMRUDHI SM-15 SUNDAY FIRST prize result on behalf of the lottery department.
Kerala Lottery SAMRUDHI SM-15 SUNDAY 3 PM Result ANNOUNCED Today - Check Winners (FULL LIST)
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 1 CRORE
LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKH
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 25 LAKH
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 (Number Of Prizes: 20)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 5,000
(For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers below)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 (Number Of Prizes: 6)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 (Number Of Prizes: 30)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 (Number Of Prizes: 76)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 (Number Of Prizes: 92)
LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 9TH PRIZE OF RS 50 (Number Of Prizes: 150)
SAMRUDHI SM-15 SUNDAY Lottery Prize Details
- 1st Prize: Rs 1 CRORE
- 2nd Prize: Rs. 50 LAKH
- 3rd Prize: Rs. 5 LAKH
- Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000
- 4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
- 5th Prize: Rs. 1,000
- 6th Prize: Rs. 500
- 7th Prize: Rs. 100
- 8th Prize: Rs. 50
