The Bhagyathara Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Monday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “BT” followed by the draw number.
Kerala Lottery Bhagyathara BT-15 MONDAY Result: Tax Deduction And Commission
If the prize money awarded to today's lottery winners is less than Rs. 5,000, they can pick it up from any Kerala lottery shop. They must turn in their tickets to the bank or government lottery office along with documentation of their claim if the sum exceeds Rs. 5,000. There is a 10% agent commission and a 30% tax deduction for the Kerala lottery.
Kerala Lottery Bhagyathara BT-15 Monday Result: What To Do If You Win Over ₹1 Lakh?
If you've won more than ₹1 lakh in the Kerala Lottery, here's what you need to do to claim your prize:
- Submit the winning ticket to the Director of State Lotteries. Make sure your name, address, and signature are written clearly on the back of the ticket.
- Include a claim application form and a self-attested photocopy of both sides of the ticket.
- Attach two recent passport-sized photographs of the winner, duly attested by a notary public or a gazetted officer.
- Provide an officially certified copy of the prize money receipt in the prescribed format, affixed with a ₹1/- revenue stamp.
- Submit a self-attested copy of your PAN card.
- Include valid ID proof with attestation, such as a Voter ID, Aadhaar card, Driving License, Ration Card, or Passport.
Ensure all documents are correctly filled and verified to avoid any delays in receiving your prize.
Kerala Lottery Bhagyathara BT-15 MONDAY Result: What To Do If The Winning Prize Is Less Than Rs 5,000?
If the winnings from the Kerala lottery today are less than Rs. 5,000, the winners may pick up their winnings from any Kerala lottery retailer. In order to make a claim, they must turn in their tickets and provide identification to the government lottery office or bank if the amount exceeds Rs. 5000. 30% of the total amount is deducted for Kerala lottery taxes, and 10% goes toward the agent's commission. Follow ABP Live English for more information regarding Kerala lottery prize claims and Kerala lottery prize structures.
Kerala Lottery Sambad Bhagyathara BT-15 MONDAY: Price Of A Single Ticket And Entire Book
|1
|Win Win
|40/-
|750/-
|75,00,000/-
|Monday
|2
|Sthree Sakthi
|40/-
|750/-
|75,00,000/-
|Tuesday
|3
|Fifty Fifty
|50/-
|750/-
|1,00,00,000/-
|Wednesday
|4
|Karunya Plus
|40/-
|750/-
|80,00,000/-
|Thursday
|5
|Nirmal
|40/-
|750/-
|70,00,000/-
|Friday
|6
|Karunya
|40/-
|1250/-
|80,00,000/-
|Saturday
|7
|Akshaya
|40/-
|1250/-
|70,00,000/-
|Sunday
Kerala State Lottery Sambad: SEVEN Daily Draws and Their Ticket Prices
The Kerala State Government runs seven weekly lottery draws, each with its own prize structure and ticket price. Here’s a breakdown of the current costs:
- Win-Win: ₹40 (Also features a Bumper Lottery today)
- Fifty Fifty: ₹50
- Karunya Plus: ₹40
- Nirmal: ₹40
- Karunya: ₹40
- Sthree Sakthi: ₹40
- Akshaya: ₹40
- Bhagyamithra: ₹100 (This is the newest monthly lottery)
Note: Bumper lottery ticket prices range between ₹200 and ₹500, depending on the total prize pool