Kerala Lottery Results Monday, 11-08-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement

Kerala Lottery Result Today (August 11, 2025) Live: BHAGYATHARA BT-15 MONDAY 3 PM Bumper Draw Result - TO BE ANNOUNCED SHORTLY

The winners list will be out soon! Click here to check the latest BHAGYATHARA BT-15 winners.

The Bhagyathara Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Monday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “BT” followed by the draw number.

Kerala Lottery Today Bhagyathara BT-15 Bumper Lottery (11.08.2025) Result Live - TO BE ANNOUNCED SHORTLY