Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesKeralaLIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today, August 11, 2025: BHAGYATHARA BT-15 Monday 3 PM Bumper Draw – Results Coming Soon

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today, August 11, 2025: BHAGYATHARA BT-15 Monday 3 PM Bumper Draw – Results Coming Soon

Kerala Lottery Result Today Live Updates: Kerala BHAGYATHARA BT-15 MONDAY Lottery Bumper Draw live today, August 11, 2025, at 3 pm. Follow ABP Live for latest updates.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 11 Aug 2025 02:29 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (11.08.2025): Bhagyathara BT-15 Monday 3PM Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize 1 Crore bumper jackpot lottery sambad Win Win Draw latest news live updates south india news live lottery result today August 11 Kerala Lottery Winner prize money Keralalotteries.net statelottery.kerala.gov.in LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today, August 11, 2025: BHAGYATHARA BT-15 Monday 3 PM Bumper Draw – Results Coming Soon
LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result Today (August 11, 2025)
Source : Pinterest/nayuttaya

Background

Kerala Lottery Results Monday, 11-08-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement

Kerala Lottery Result Today (August 11, 2025) Live: BHAGYATHARA BT-15 MONDAY 3 PM Bumper Draw Result - TO BE ANNOUNCED SHORTLY

The winners list will be out soon! Click here to check the latest BHAGYATHARA BT-15 winners.

The Bhagyathara Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Monday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “BT” followed by the draw number.

Kerala Lottery Today Bhagyathara BT-15 Bumper Lottery (11.08.2025) Result Live - TO BE ANNOUNCED SHORTLY

14:29 PM (IST)  •  11 Aug 2025

Kerala Lottery Bhagyathara BT-15 MONDAY Result: Tax Deduction And Commission

If the prize money awarded to today's lottery winners is less than Rs. 5,000, they can pick it up from any Kerala lottery shop. They must turn in their tickets to the bank or government lottery office along with documentation of their claim if the sum exceeds Rs. 5,000. There is a 10% agent commission and a 30% tax deduction for the Kerala lottery.

14:23 PM (IST)  •  11 Aug 2025

Kerala Lottery Bhagyathara BT-15 Monday Result: What To Do If You Win Over ₹1 Lakh?

If you've won more than ₹1 lakh in the Kerala Lottery Bhagyathara BT-14, here’s what you need to do to claim your prize:

  • Submit the winning ticket to the Director of State Lotteries. Make sure your name, address, and signature are written clearly on the back of the ticket.
  • Include a claim application form and a self-attested photocopy of both sides of the ticket.
  • Attach two recent passport-sized photographs of the winner, duly attested by a notary public or a gazetted officer.
  • Provide an officially certified copy of the prize money receipt in the prescribed format, affixed with a ₹1/- revenue stamp.
  • Submit a self-attested copy of your PAN card.
  • Include valid ID proof with attestation, such as a Voter ID, Aadhaar card, Driving License, Ration Card, or Passport.

Ensure all documents are correctly filled and verified to avoid any delays in receiving your prize.

14:20 PM (IST)  •  11 Aug 2025

Kerala Lottery Bhagyathara BT-15 MONDAY Result: What To Do If The Winning Prize Is Less Than Rs 5,000?

If the winnings from the Kerala lottery today are less than Rs. 5,000, the winners may pick up their winnings from any Kerala lottery retailer. In order to make a claim, they must turn in their tickets and provide identification to the government lottery office or bank if the amount exceeds Rs. 5000. 30% of the total amount is deducted for Kerala lottery taxes, and 10% goes toward the agent's commission. Follow ABP Live English for more information regarding Kerala lottery prize claims and Kerala lottery prize structures.

14:18 PM (IST)  •  11 Aug 2025

Kerala Lottery Sambad Bhagyathara BT-15 MONDAY: Price Of A Single Ticket And Entire Book

1 Win Win 40/- 750/- 75,00,000/- Monday
2 Sthree Sakthi 40/- 750/- 75,00,000/- Tuesday
3 Fifty Fifty 50/- 750/- 1,00,00,000/- Wednesday
4 Karunya Plus 40/- 750/- 80,00,000/- Thursday
5 Nirmal 40/- 750/- 70,00,000/- Friday
6 Karunya 40/- 1250/- 80,00,000/- Saturday
7 Akshaya 40/- 1250/- 70,00,000/- Sunday
14:13 PM (IST)  •  11 Aug 2025

Kerala State Lottery Sambad: SEVEN Daily Draws and Their Ticket Prices

The Kerala State Government runs seven weekly lottery draws, each with its own prize structure and ticket price. Here’s a breakdown of the current costs:

  • Win-Win: ₹40 (Also features a Bumper Lottery today)
  • Fifty Fifty: ₹50
  • Karunya Plus: ₹40
  • Nirmal: ₹40
  • Karunya: ₹40
  • Sthree Sakthi: ₹40
  • Akshaya: ₹40
  • Bhagyamithra: ₹100 (This is the newest monthly lottery)

Note: Bumper lottery ticket prices range between ₹200 and ₹500, depending on the total prize pool

Load More
Tags :
Kerala Lottery Kerala Lottery Result Kerala Lottery Result LIVE Jackpot Result Kerela Lottery Live BHAGYATHARA BT-15
New Update
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Mahua Moitra Faints During Opposition's 'Vote Chori' March, Rahul Gandhi Offers Help: Watch
Mahua Moitra Faints During Opposition's 'Vote Chori' March, Rahul Gandhi Offers Help
Cities
Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi Detained During INDIA Bloc's Stormy 'Vote Chori' Protest — Live Updates
Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi Detained During INDIA Bloc's Stormy 'Vote Chori' Protest — Live Updates
Cities
'Pick Them Up Within 8 Weeks': SC Orders Immediate Shifting Of Stray Dogs To Shelters
'Pick Them Up Within 8 Weeks': SC Orders Immediate Shifting Of Stray Dogs To Shelters
Entertainment
When SRK Filmed 'Yeh Dil Deewana' In Just Two Hours Amid Gauri’s Pregnancy Complications
When SRK Filmed 'Yeh Dil Deewana' In Just Two Hours Amid Gauri’s Pregnancy Complications
Advertisement

Videos

Exclusive: Akhilesh Jumps Barricades, Leads Opposition March To EC Amid Vote Looting Allegations
Opposition’s Delhi March Heats Up, Akhilesh Yadav Jumps Barricades, MPs Sit on Dharna
Rahul Gandhi Leads INDIA Bloc MPs In Protest, Stopped At Barricades On Way To EC Office
Opposition Leaders, Led By Akhilesh Yadav, Stage Sit-In After Being Stopped From Marching To EC Office
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Highlights Public-Centric Agenda As Monsoon Session Commences
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Business
ABP Live Business
Why Gen Z Will Dominate The Workforce — And How Leaders Should Prepare
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget