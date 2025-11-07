Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Kerala Lottery Result Today (November 07, 2025): SUVARNA KERALAM SK-26 FRIDAY Bumper Draw Result - To Be Out Soon

Kerala Lottery Result Suvarna Keralam SK-26 LIVE: The first prize winner of today’s Suvarna Keralam SK-26 lottery will win a cash reward of 1 crore.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 07 Nov 2025 01:56 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
Kerala Lottery Result Today (November 07, 2025)
Source : Pinterest/lottechamp

Background

Kerala Lottery Results Friday, 07-11-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement: The winners list is out! Click here to check the latest SUVARNA KERALAM SK-26 winners.

Kerala Lottery Result Today (November 07, 2025) Live: SUVARNA KERALAM SK-26 FRIDAY 3 PM Bumper Draw Result - TO BE OUT SOON

The SUVARNA KERALAM Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Friday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “SK” followed by the draw number.

Kerala Lottery SUVARNA KERALAM-26 FRIDAY 3 PM Result - TO BE OUT SOON

13:56 PM (IST)  •  07 Nov 2025

Kerala Lottery Sambad SUVARNAM KERALAM SK- 26 FRIDAY: Price Of A Single Ticket And Entire Book

1 Win Win 40/- 750/- 75,00,000/- Monday
2 Sthree Sakthi 40/- 750/- 75,00,000/- Tuesday
3 Fifty Fifty 50/- 750/- 1,00,00,000/- Wednesday
4 Karunya Plus 40/- 750/- 80,00,000/- Thursday
5 Nirmal 40/- 750/- 70,00,000/- Friday
6 Karunya 40/- 1250/- 80,00,000/- Saturday
7 Akshaya 40/- 1250/- 70,00,000/- Sunday

 

13:52 PM (IST)  •  07 Nov 2025

Kerala Lottery SUVARNAM KERALAM - 26 FRIDAY (November 07, 2025): Can You Sell It For More Than Its Face Value?

No, under no circumstances may a ticket be sold for more than face value.

 

New Update
