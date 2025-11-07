Explorer
Kerala Lottery Result Today (November 07, 2025): SUVARNA KERALAM SK-26 FRIDAY Bumper Draw Result - To Be Out Soon
Kerala Lottery Result Suvarna Keralam SK-26 LIVE: The first prize winner of today’s Suvarna Keralam SK-26 lottery will win a cash reward of 1 crore.
13:56 (IST) Nov 07
Kerala Lottery Sambad SUVARNAM KERALAM SK- 26 FRIDAY: Price Of A Single Ticket And Entire Book
13:52 (IST) Nov 07
Kerala Lottery SUVARNAM KERALAM - 26 FRIDAY (November 07, 2025): Can You Sell It For More Than Its Face Value?
13:44 (IST) Nov 07
Kerala Lottery SUVARNAM KERALAM- 26 FRIDAY (November 07, 2025): Can Tickets Be Sold Outside Of The State?
Background
Kerala Lottery Results Friday, 07-11-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement: The winners list is out! Click here to check the latest SUVARNA KERALAM SK-26 winners.
Kerala Lottery Result Today (November 07, 2025) Live: SUVARNA KERALAM SK-26 FRIDAY 3 PM Bumper Draw Result - TO BE OUT SOON
The SUVARNA KERALAM Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Friday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “SK” followed by the draw number.
Kerala Lottery SUVARNA KERALAM-26 FRIDAY 3 PM Result - TO BE OUT SOON
13:56 PM (IST) • 07 Nov 2025
Kerala Lottery Sambad SUVARNAM KERALAM SK- 26 FRIDAY: Price Of A Single Ticket And Entire Book
|1
|Win Win
|40/-
|750/-
|75,00,000/-
|Monday
|2
|Sthree Sakthi
|40/-
|750/-
|75,00,000/-
|Tuesday
|3
|Fifty Fifty
|50/-
|750/-
|1,00,00,000/-
|Wednesday
|4
|Karunya Plus
|40/-
|750/-
|80,00,000/-
|Thursday
|5
|Nirmal
|40/-
|750/-
|70,00,000/-
|Friday
|6
|Karunya
|40/-
|1250/-
|80,00,000/-
|Saturday
|7
|Akshaya
|40/-
|1250/-
|70,00,000/-
|Sunday
13:52 PM (IST) • 07 Nov 2025
Kerala Lottery SUVARNAM KERALAM - 26 FRIDAY (November 07, 2025): Can You Sell It For More Than Its Face Value?
No, under no circumstances may a ticket be sold for more than face value.
