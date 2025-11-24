Live Kerala Bumper Lottery Result Today BHAGYATHARA BT-30 24-11-2025 [OUT] - 3 PM Draw

Kerala Lottery Results Monday, 24-11-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement

Kerala Lottery Result (November 24, 2025): BHAGYATHARA BT-30 MONDAY 3 PM Bumper Draw DECLARED - Check Winners (FULL LIST)

The winners list will be out soon! Click here to check the latest BHAGYATHARA BT-30 winners.

The Bhagyathara Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Monday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “BT” followed by the draw number.

[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]