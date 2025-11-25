Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Live Kerala Lottery Result Today STHREE SAKHTI SS-495 25-11-2025 FRIDAY 3 PM Draw Result - To Be Out Soon

Live Kerala Lottery Result Today STHREE SAKHTI SS-495 25-11-2025 FRIDAY 3 PM Draw Result - To Be Out Soon

Sthree Sakhti SS-495 Kerala Lottery Result LIVE at 3 PM! Check all winning numbers for Tuesday. The full list of winners for the ₹1 Crore jackpot will be announced soon.

Updated at : 25 Nov 2025 09:50 AM (IST)

LIVE

kerala-lottery-result-live-today-25-November-Sthree-Sakhti-SS-495-3pm-draw-declared-check-full-winners-list Live Kerala Lottery Result Today STHREE SAKHTI SS-495 25-11-2025 FRIDAY 3 PM Draw Result - To Be Out Soon
Live Kerala Lottery Result Today STHREE SAKHTI SS-495 25-11-2025 FRIDAY
Source : Pinterest/supercarblondie

Background

Kerala Lottery Results Friday, 25-11-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement

Live Kerala Lottery Result Today STHREE SAKHTI SS-495 25-11-2025 FRIDAY 3 PM Draw Result - TO BE OUT SOON

The SUVARNA KERALAM Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every FRIDAY. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “KN” followed by the draw number.

Live Kerala Lottery Result Today STHREE SAKHTI SS-495 25-11-2025 FRIDAY 3 PM Draw Result - TO BE OUT SOON

The Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakhti SS-495 3 PM will now be declared in a short while, and thousands of participants are checking their numbers to see if fortune has favoured them today.

The Kerala lottery system is known for its transparency and wide participation, attracting players from across the state who purchase the Kerala Lottery Ticket both offline and through authorised digital platforms. With more people showing interest in Kerala lottery online purchase, the demand for timely and accurate updates has increased significantly.

Participants who completed their Kerala lottery registration earlier are now eagerly tracking the Kerala Lottery Live Result to verify winning numbers and prize tiers. The Sthree Sakhti draw, is held every Tuesday. It is popular for its attractive prize structure and steady credibility.

Stay tuned as the officially released results help players confirm their winnings and the next steps.

STHREE SAKHTI SS-495 Lottery Prize Details

  • First Prize: 1 Crore
  • Consolation prize: Rs. 5,000
  • Second Place: 30 Lakh
  • Third Prize: 5 Lakh
  • Fourth Prize: Rs. 5,000
  • Fifth Prize: Rs. 2,000
  • Sixth Place: Rs. 1,000
  • 7th Place: Rs. 500
  • 8th Place: Rs. 200
  • 9th Place: Rs. 100

[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]

