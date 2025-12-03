Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today 3PM, December 03, 2025: Check DHANALEKSHMI DL-29, Lucky Draw Result - To Be Out Soon

Kerala Lottery Result LIVE: December 03, 2025 DHANALEKSHMI DL-29 winners will be out soon. Check the ₹1 crore jackpot number, know how to claim your prize before the deadline.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 03 Dec 2025 01:27 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today 3PM, December 03, 2025
Background

Kerala Lottery Results Wednesday, 03-12-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement

The winners list is coming soon! Click here to check the latest DHANALEKSHMI DL-29 winners.

Kerala Lottery Results: Complete Winning Numbers, Past Draws, And Prize Details

The Dhanalekshmi Lottery, one of Kerala’s popular weekly lottery draws, brings mid-week excitement to thousands of participants every Wednesday. Each ticket, priced affordably at ₹50, carries the series code “DL”, followed by the specific draw number for the week. As anticipation builds, players eagerly wait for the Kerala Lottery Result Dhanalekshmi DL-29 to be announced at 3 PM, hoping today might be the day luck finally smiles on them.

The Kerala Lottery system has earned a reputation for being one of the most transparent and well-regulated lottery programmes in India. With strong government oversight, manual verification, and public draws, the system enjoys trust among participants statewide. Over the years, the shift towards Kerala lottery online purchase has also boosted participation, as players can now conveniently buy tickets through authorised digital platforms as well as offline counters. This rising interest has created a high demand for real-time Kerala Lottery Today results, live updates, and accurate information about winning numbers.

As the Dhanalekshmi Lottery DL-29 Result time approaches, players across Kerala are closely checking updates, cross-matching ticket numbers, and keeping an eye on the official announcements. Whether you’re a regular participant or trying your luck for the first time, the thrill of waiting for the Kerala Lottery Live Result remains unmatched.

Stay tuned as the officially released results help players confirm their winnings and the next steps.

Kerala DHANALEKSHMI DL-29 Wednesday: Mega Prizes For Winners

  • First Prize: 1 CRORE
  • Consolation prize: 5,000
  • Second Place: 30 Lakh
  • Third Prize: 5 Lakh
  • Fourth Prize: 5,000
  • Fifth Prize: 2,000
  • Sixth Place: 1,000
  • 7th Place: 500
  • 8th Place: 200
  • 9th Place: 100

[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]

13:27 PM (IST)  •  03 Dec 2025

OUT Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Yesterday 3PM, December 02, 2025: Check STHREE SAKTHI SS-496, Check Winners (FULL LIST)

OUT Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Yesterday 3PM, December 02, 2025: Check STHREE SAKTHI SS-496, Check Winners (FULL LIST)

 

 

 

13:25 PM (IST)  •  03 Dec 2025

DHANALEKSHMI DL-29 WEDNESDAY: History And Significance

Among the seven weekly lotteries is DHANALEKSHMI. The Dhanalekshmi Lottery Draw takes place at 3 pm on Wednesdays. Every lottery has an alphabetical code to represent it, and the DHANALEKSHMI lottery code is "DL," which also includes the draw number.

 

