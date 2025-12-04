Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today 3 PM, December 04, 2025: Check KARUNYA PLUS KN 600, Lucky Draw

Kerala Lottery Result LIVE: December 04, 2025 KARUNYA PLUS KN 600 winners will be out soon. Check the ₹1 crore jackpot number, know how to claim your prize before the deadline.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 04 Dec 2025 02:23 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today 3 PM, December 04, 2025
Source : Canva

Background

Kerala Lottery Results Thursday, 04-12-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement

The Kerala Lottery KARUNYA PLUS KN-600 draw, held on Thursday, 04th December 2025 at 3 PM, has announced its results. Lottery participants across the state are now checking their tickets to see if they have won in the latest draw.

The KARUNYA PLUS lottery is one of the seven weekly lottery schemes conducted by the Kerala government. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “KN” followed by the draw number.

Kerala Lottery Results: Complete Winning Numbers, Past Draws, And Prize Details

KARUNYA PLUS KN-600 Prize Details

First Prize: ₹1 Crore

Second Prize: ₹30 Lakh

Third Prize: ₹5 Lakh

Fourth Prize: ₹5,000

Fifth Prize: ₹2,000

Sixth Prize: ₹1,000

Seventh Prize: ₹500

Eighth Prize: ₹200

Ninth Prize: ₹100

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000

The Kerala lottery system is known for its transparency and enjoys participation from a large number of residents. Tickets can be purchased both offline and through authorized digital platforms, and the demand for live updates has grown as more people turn to online purchases.

Registered participants eagerly follow the live results to confirm their winning numbers and prize tiers. Winners are advised to verify their tickets with the official lottery announcement and follow the prescribed procedures to claim their prizes.

Stay tuned for updates and the full list of KARUNYA PLUS KN-600 winners.

[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]

14:23 PM (IST)  •  04 Dec 2025

Kerala Lottery KARUNYA PLUS KN-600 THURSDAY: What Is The Tax On 1 Crore Lottery Ticket?

Wins from lotteries are subject to a flat 30% tax. The basic tax liability is determined by multiplying the total winnings by 0.30. The basic tax liability, for instance, would be ₹1,00,00,000 × 0.30 = ₹30,00,000 if you won ₹1 crore (₹1,00,00,000).

14:11 PM (IST)  •  04 Dec 2025

Kerala Lottery Result Live: CHRISTMAS NEW YEAR BUMPER BR-107 - Bumper Ticket Price

X'Mas New Year bumper 2025 lottery ticket price is ₹400/- only. (Ticket Price ₹ 288 + 28% Goods and Services Tax)

New Update
