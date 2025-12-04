Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today 3 PM, December 04, 2025: Check KARUNYA PLUS KN 600, Lucky Draw
Kerala Lottery Result LIVE: December 04, 2025 KARUNYA PLUS KN 600 winners will be out soon. Check the ₹1 crore jackpot number, know how to claim your prize before the deadline.
Kerala Lottery Results Thursday, 04-12-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement
The Kerala Lottery KARUNYA PLUS KN-600 draw, held on Thursday, 04th December 2025 at 3 PM, has announced its results. Lottery participants across the state are now checking their tickets to see if they have won in the latest draw.
The KARUNYA PLUS lottery is one of the seven weekly lottery schemes conducted by the Kerala government. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “KN” followed by the draw number.
KARUNYA PLUS KN-600 Prize Details
First Prize: ₹1 Crore
Second Prize: ₹30 Lakh
Third Prize: ₹5 Lakh
Fourth Prize: ₹5,000
Fifth Prize: ₹2,000
Sixth Prize: ₹1,000
Seventh Prize: ₹500
Eighth Prize: ₹200
Ninth Prize: ₹100
Consolation Prize: ₹5,000
The Kerala lottery system is known for its transparency and enjoys participation from a large number of residents. Tickets can be purchased both offline and through authorized digital platforms, and the demand for live updates has grown as more people turn to online purchases.
Registered participants eagerly follow the live results to confirm their winning numbers and prize tiers. Winners are advised to verify their tickets with the official lottery announcement and follow the prescribed procedures to claim their prizes.
Stay tuned for updates and the full list of KARUNYA PLUS KN-600 winners.
[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]
Kerala Lottery KARUNYA PLUS KN-600 THURSDAY: What Is The Tax On 1 Crore Lottery Ticket?
Wins from lotteries are subject to a flat 30% tax. The basic tax liability is determined by multiplying the total winnings by 0.30. The basic tax liability, for instance, would be ₹1,00,00,000 × 0.30 = ₹30,00,000 if you won ₹1 crore (₹1,00,00,000).
Kerala Lottery Result Live: CHRISTMAS NEW YEAR BUMPER BR-107 - Bumper Ticket Price
X'Mas New Year bumper 2025 lottery ticket price is ₹400/- only. (Ticket Price ₹ 288 + 28% Goods and Services Tax)