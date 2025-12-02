Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today 3PM, December 02, 2025: Check STHREE SAKTHI SS-496 Draw Result - To Be Out Soon

Kerala Lottery Results LIVE Today 3PM, December 02, 2025: Check STHREE SAKTHI SS-496 Draw Result - To Be Out Soon

Out Kerala Lottery Result Today Live Updates, 2-12-2025: Here’s Guessing Numbers for Sthree Sakthi SS-496 for Tuesday, December 2. Check the full list of winning numbers from 3 pm.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 02 Dec 2025 01:49 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
Source : Pinterest/RaiseYourselfToday

Background

Kerala Lottery Results Tuesday, 02-12-2025 LIVE: 1st Prize Announcement

The winners list is coming soon! Click here to check the latest STHREE SAKTHI SS-496 winners.

Kerala Lottery Results: Complete Winning Numbers, Past Draws, And Prize Details

The STHREE SAKTHI Lottery, part of Kerala’s seven weekly lottery schemes, is held every Tuesday. Each ticket is priced at ₹50 and is identified by the code “BT” followed by the draw number.

The Kerala Lottery Result STHREE SAKTHI SS-496 3 PM will be declared shortly, and thousands of participants are checking their numbers to see if fortune has favoured them today.

The Kerala lottery system is known for its transparency and wide participation, attracting players from across the state who purchase the Kerala Lottery Ticket both offline and through authorised digital platforms. With more people showing interest in Kerala lottery online purchase, the demand for timely and accurate updates has increased significantly.

Participants who completed their Kerala lottery registration earlier are now eagerly tracking the Kerala Lottery Live Result to verify winning numbers and prize tiers. The STHREE SAKTHI draw, is held every Tuesday. It is popular for its attractive prize structure and steady credibility.

Stay tuned as the officially released results help players confirm their winnings and the next steps.

Kerala STHREE SAKTHI SS-496 Tuesday: Mega Prizes For Winners

  • First Prize: 1 CRORE
  • Consolation prize: 5,000
  • Second Place: 30 Lakh
  • Third Prize: 5 Lakh
  • Fourth Prize: 5,000
  • Fifth Prize: 2,000
  • Sixth Place: 1,000
  • 7th Place: 500
  • 8th Place: 200
  • 9th Place: 100

[Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.]

13:49 PM (IST)  •  02 Dec 2025

Kerala Lottery Result STHREE SAKTHI SS-496: Is It Possible for Another State Individual to Purchase The Ticket?

Kerala lottery ticket purchase is in accordance with government policy. Kerala lottery tickets are only sold within the state, and only state residents are eligible to win prizes. 

 

 

13:45 PM (IST)  •  02 Dec 2025

Kerala Lottery And Keralan Welfare Programs (December 02, 2025) - Check Details

The Kerala state lottery offers a number of advantages. The GST collected from lottery ticket sales has aided in funding a number of Kerala welfare programs.

 

Tags :
Kerala Lottery Kerala Lottery Result Kerala Lottery Result LIVE Kerala State Lottery Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Kerala State Lottery Result Today Kerala State Lottery Today Kerala State Lottery Result Today 3pm Kerala State Lottery Result 3pm Kerala State Lottery 3 P M Today Kerala State Lottery Yesterday Kerala State Lottery 3pm Kerala Today Lottery Result Kerala State Lottery Old Result 3pm Kerala Lottery Result Old Kerala State Sthree Sakthi SS-496 Lottery
New Update
