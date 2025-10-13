Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesKeralaKerala HC Rejects Plea Against Arundhati Roy’s Book Cover Showing Her Smoking

Kerala HC Rejects Plea Against Arundhati Roy’s Book Cover Showing Her Smoking

The PIL was filed by advocate Rajasimhan, who argued that the cover constituted an “indirect advertisement” of tobacco products without the mandatory health warning.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 13 Oct 2025 01:10 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Monday dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging author Arundhati Roy’s book 'Mother Mary Comes To Me' over its cover image depicting the writer smoking. The petitioner had sought a stay on the sale of the book unless it carried a statutory health warning.

The PIL was filed by advocate Rajasimhan, who argued that the cover constituted an “indirect advertisement” of tobacco products without the mandatory health warning.

Court Notes Publisher Disclaimer

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Nitin Jamdar and Justice Basant Balaji dismissed the petition, noting that Penguin Random House India had already included a disclaimer stating: “Any depiction of smoking in this book is for representational purposes only. Penguin Random House India does not promote or endorse tobacco use.”

During an earlier hearing, the bench had directed the petitioner to approach the competent authority to verify whether the cover violated Section 5 of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2003 (COTPA), which prohibits tobacco advertising.

High Court Criticises Petitioner For Filing PIL

The court observed that the petitioner failed to examine the legal position or verify the presence of the disclaimer before invoking the extraordinary jurisdiction of the High Court. “The petitioner, despite this, filed a PIL without examining relevant material. Public interest litigation cannot be used as a tool for self-publicity or personal motives. In light of these circumstances, the petition stands dismissed,” the order stated.

Also read
Published at : 13 Oct 2025 01:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
PIL Kerala High Court Arundhati Roy Tobacco
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Court Frames Charges Against Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi In Land-For-Job Scam Case
Court Frames Charges Against Lalu, Rabri Devi In Land-For-Job Scam Case
India
ED Raids Premises Linked To Coldrif Maker After Several Children's Death
ED Raids Premises Linked To Coldrif Maker After Several Children's Death
World
Hamas Releases 7 Israeli Hostages As Part Of Gaza Peace Deal
Hamas Releases 7 Israeli Hostages As Part Of Gaza Peace Deal
World
WATCH: Texas Plane Crash Caught On Cam, 2 Dead As Trucks Burst Into Massive Fire
WATCH: Texas Plane Crash Caught On Cam, 2 Dead As Trucks Burst Into Massive Fire
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Elections 2025: Sanjay Jha Says NDA Reached Consensus, Everyone Agreed on Allocation | ABP News
Land-for-Job Case: 'Court to Deliver Verdict on Charges on 10 November', Says Sources | ABP News
IRCTC Scam: Court Charges Lalu Yadav Family in Land-for-Job Case | ABP News
IRCTC Case: Lalu Yadav Family to Face Trial, Charges Framed Against All Accused | ABP News
IRCTC Scam: Court to Proceed Case Against Lalu Yadav and Wife Rabri Yadav | ABP News
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
China Opens Polar Silk Road – Will India Also Join the Arctic Race?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget