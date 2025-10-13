Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar PollsUpcoming Elections
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeElection 2025NDA Ally Om Prakash Rajbhar Seeks 4–5 Seats, Threatens To Go Solo In Bihar Polls

NDA Ally Om Prakash Rajbhar Seeks 4–5 Seats, Threatens To Go Solo In Bihar Polls

This upcoming electoral contest will be between the NDA, led by the BJP, and Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)), and the INDIA bloc, led by Tejashwi Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

By : ANI | Updated at : 13 Oct 2025 12:47 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief and Cabinet Minister in Uttar Pradesh government, Om Prakash Rajbhar, demanded "4-5 seats" from NDA or warned to break away from the alliance and contest on all seats in the Bihar Assembly elections.

Speaking with ANI, the UP Minister expressed dissatisfaction with the NDA after his party wasn't offered a single seat to contest from in Bihar. He alleged that the BJP did not uphold "Gathbndhan Dharma."

Rajhbhar further said that SBSP will form a front in Bihar and contest on all the seats.

"Now, SBSP is contemplating contesting Bihar election on its own...We will form a Front and contest the election there. So far, the party has decided the names of candidates for 52 seats in the first phase. The nomination procedure will begin today. We will contest on 153 seats...People of Bihar, you do not know how to uphold 'Gathbandhan Dharm', you gave wrong feedback to your leadership. We are ready to abide by our 'Gathbandhan Dharma," he said.

"There is still some time, if you want to keep us with you, give us 4-5 seats..," says UP Minister and Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar after NDA announced seat-sharing formula for Bihar polls 2025," he added.

The NDA on Sunday officially announced its seat-sharing formula for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. Under the arrangement, the BJP and JD(U) will contest 101 seats each, while the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) will contest 29 seats. The Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) will contest six seats each.

The 243 Assembly seats will go to the polls in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with counting of votes to be held on November 14.

This upcoming electoral contest will be between the NDA, led by the BJP, and Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)), and the INDIA bloc, led by Tejashwi Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

The INDIA bloc also includes the Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP). Additionally, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj has also staked claims on all 243 seats of the state.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Also read
Published at : 13 Oct 2025 12:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
JDU SBSP NDA OM Prakash Rajbhar
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Court Frames Charges Against Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi In Land-For-Job Scam Case
Court Frames Charges Against Lalu, Rabri Devi In Land-For-Job Scam Case
India
ED Raids Premises Linked To Coldrif Maker After Several Children's Death
ED Raids Premises Linked To Coldrif Maker After Several Children's Death
World
Hamas Releases 7 Israeli Hostages As Part Of Gaza Peace Deal
Hamas Releases 7 Israeli Hostages As Part Of Gaza Peace Deal
World
WATCH: Texas Plane Crash Caught On Cam, 2 Dead As Trucks Burst Into Massive Fire
WATCH: Texas Plane Crash Caught On Cam, 2 Dead As Trucks Burst Into Massive Fire
Advertisement

Videos

IRCTC Scam: Court Charges Lalu Yadav Family in Land-for-Job Case | ABP News
IRCTC Case: Lalu Yadav Family to Face Trial, Charges Framed Against All Accused | ABP News
IRCTC Scam: Court to Proceed Case Against Lalu Yadav and Wife Rabri Yadav | ABP News
Land-for-Job Case: Rabri Devi Refuses to Admit Charges, Lalu Family to Contest Case | ABP News
Lalu Yadav Faces Legal Setback, Court Likely To Frames Charges in Land-for-Job Case | ABP News
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
China Opens Polar Silk Road – Will India Also Join the Arctic Race?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget