NDA Ally Om Prakash Rajbhar Seeks 4–5 Seats, Threatens To Go Solo In Bihar Polls

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief and Cabinet Minister in Uttar Pradesh government, Om Prakash Rajbhar, demanded "4-5 seats" from NDA or warned to break away from the alliance and contest on all seats in the Bihar Assembly elections.

Speaking with ANI, the UP Minister expressed dissatisfaction with the NDA after his party wasn't offered a single seat to contest from in Bihar. He alleged that the BJP did not uphold "Gathbndhan Dharma."

Rajhbhar further said that SBSP will form a front in Bihar and contest on all the seats.

"Now, SBSP is contemplating contesting Bihar election on its own...We will form a Front and contest the election there. So far, the party has decided the names of candidates for 52 seats in the first phase. The nomination procedure will begin today. We will contest on 153 seats...People of Bihar, you do not know how to uphold 'Gathbandhan Dharm', you gave wrong feedback to your leadership. We are ready to abide by our 'Gathbandhan Dharma," he said.

"There is still some time, if you want to keep us with you, give us 4-5 seats..," says UP Minister and Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar after NDA announced seat-sharing formula for Bihar polls 2025," he added.

The NDA on Sunday officially announced its seat-sharing formula for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. Under the arrangement, the BJP and JD(U) will contest 101 seats each, while the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) will contest 29 seats. The Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) will contest six seats each.

The 243 Assembly seats will go to the polls in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with counting of votes to be held on November 14.

This upcoming electoral contest will be between the NDA, led by the BJP, and Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)), and the INDIA bloc, led by Tejashwi Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

The INDIA bloc also includes the Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP). Additionally, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj has also staked claims on all 243 seats of the state.

