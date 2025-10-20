Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Diwali 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsPM Modi Celebrates Diwali With Navy Personnel, Says INS Vikrant Sends Waves Of Fear Across Pakistan, Salutes Armed Forces

PM Modi Celebrates Diwali With Navy Personnel, Says INS Vikrant Sends Waves Of Fear Across Pakistan, Salutes Armed Forces

Calling the atmosphere aboard the aircraft carrier deeply moving, he said that Diwali celebrations among the armed forces highlight the values of courage, unity, and sacrifice.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 20 Oct 2025 11:49 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues his annual tradition of celebrating Diwali with the armed forces, this year visiting INS Vikrant off the coast of Goa and Karwar. Interacting with naval personnel, the Prime Minister said he felt privileged to mark the festival of lights in the company of India’s brave soldiers. “Today, on one side I have infinite horizons, infinite sky, and on the other side I have this giant, INS Vikrant, embodying infinite powers. The glow of the sun’s rays on the ocean’s waters is like the Diwali lamps lit by brave soldiers,” PM Modi said while addressing the crew.

PM Modi called it a “memorable day” and says the nation draws its strength and inspiration from the courage of its soldiers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “…Just a few months ago, we witnessed how the very name Vikrant sent ripples of fear across Pakistan. Such is its might -a name that shakes the enemy’s morale even before the battle begins. This is the true power of INS Vikrant. On this occasion, I especially want to salute our brave armed forces for their unwavering dedication and courage.”

INS Vikrant, India’s first indigenously built aircraft carrier, measures 262 metres in length and has a full displacement of nearly 45,000 tonnes, making it significantly larger and more advanced than its predecessor. The vessel is powered by four gas turbines generating a total of 88 MW, allowing it to reach speeds of up to 28 knots. Constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 20,000 crore, the project was executed in three phases under contracts between the Ministry of Defence and Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) signed in 2007, 2014 and 2019.

PM Modi said the spirit of the Indian Navy reflects the strength, discipline, and pride of the nation. He added that the soldiers’ unwavering dedication and emotional connection to the country’s missions serve as an inspiration to every citizen. Calling the atmosphere aboard the aircraft carrier deeply moving, he said that Diwali celebrations among the armed forces highlight the values of courage, unity, and sacrifice. The Prime Minister’s remarks underline his continued tradition of spending Diwali with India’s brave servicemen posted across the country.

Also read
Published at : 20 Oct 2025 11:21 AM (IST)
Tags :
PM Modi Breaking News INS Vikrant ABP Live Diwali 2025
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
PM Modi Marks Diwali With Navy Personnel On INS Vikrant, Calls Soldiers ‘Light of India’s Strength’
PM Modi Marks Diwali With Navy Personnel On INS Vikrant, Calls Soldiers ‘Light of India’s Strength’
Cities
Delhi Chokes On Diwali Morning As Air Quality Plunges To 'Severe' Category: Check Area-Wise AQI
Delhi Chokes On Diwali Morning As Air Quality Plunges To 'Severe' Category: Check AQI
World
Trump Warns India Of 'Massive' Tariffs Over 'Russian Oil Thing'
Trump Warns India Of 'Massive' Tariffs Over 'Russian Oil Thing'
Technology
Where’s Google’s Diwali Doodle? AI Overviews & Gemini Try To Explain The Miss
Where’s Google’s Diwali Doodle? AI Overviews & Gemini Try To Explain The Miss
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi-NCR Breathes Toxic Air As GRAP Restrictions Imposed Amid Rising Pollution Levels
CM Yogi Adityanath Performs Puja At Ram Mandir, Distributes Gifts In Malin Basti On Diwali
Code Of Conduct Violation Case Filed Against Tej Pratap Yadav In Mahua Constituency
Bihar Politics: Tarun Chugh Slams Mahagathbandhan As A
Bihar Elections: Samrat Chaudhary Files Nomination from Tarapur, BJP Heavyweight
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
How India Is Tackling China's Rare Earth Challenge
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget