Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues his annual tradition of celebrating Diwali with the armed forces, this year visiting INS Vikrant off the coast of Goa and Karwar. Interacting with naval personnel, the Prime Minister said he felt privileged to mark the festival of lights in the company of India’s brave soldiers. “Today, on one side I have infinite horizons, infinite sky, and on the other side I have this giant, INS Vikrant, embodying infinite powers. The glow of the sun’s rays on the ocean’s waters is like the Diwali lamps lit by brave soldiers,” PM Modi said while addressing the crew.

#WATCH | "I am fortunate that this time I am celebrating this holy festival of Diwali among all you brave soldiers of the Navy", says Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he celebrates Diwali at INS Vikrant off the coast of Goa and Karwar pic.twitter.com/Df1hKpbkma — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2025

PM Modi called it a “memorable day” and says the nation draws its strength and inspiration from the courage of its soldiers.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "Being close to you, feeling your breath, sensing your heartbeat, and seeing the sparkle in your eyes, I realised something profound. I slept a little early yesterday, which I normally don’t do. The reason I slept early was that after… pic.twitter.com/8OWDSBhbYV — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “…Just a few months ago, we witnessed how the very name Vikrant sent ripples of fear across Pakistan. Such is its might -a name that shakes the enemy’s morale even before the battle begins. This is the true power of INS Vikrant. On this occasion, I especially want to salute our brave armed forces for their unwavering dedication and courage.”

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "... Just a few months ago, we witnessed how the very name Vikrant sent waves of fear across Pakistan. Such is its might , a name that shatters the enemy’s courage even before the battle begins. This is the power of INS Vikrant... On… pic.twitter.com/TL03Z9CFdg — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2025

INS Vikrant, India’s first indigenously built aircraft carrier, measures 262 metres in length and has a full displacement of nearly 45,000 tonnes, making it significantly larger and more advanced than its predecessor. The vessel is powered by four gas turbines generating a total of 88 MW, allowing it to reach speeds of up to 28 knots. Constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 20,000 crore, the project was executed in three phases under contracts between the Ministry of Defence and Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) signed in 2007, 2014 and 2019.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "I was observing the strength of the military equipment. These large ships, aircraft that move faster than the wind, these submarines, they are impressive in themselves, but what makes them truly formidable is the courage of those who… pic.twitter.com/IvKlmX1pw4 — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2025

PM Modi said the spirit of the Indian Navy reflects the strength, discipline, and pride of the nation. He added that the soldiers’ unwavering dedication and emotional connection to the country’s missions serve as an inspiration to every citizen. Calling the atmosphere aboard the aircraft carrier deeply moving, he said that Diwali celebrations among the armed forces highlight the values of courage, unity, and sacrifice. The Prime Minister’s remarks underline his continued tradition of spending Diwali with India’s brave servicemen posted across the country.