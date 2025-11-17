'Won't Pressurise Congress': Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar Downplaying Exit Chatter

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday firmly rejected speculation that he was preparing to step down as Karnataka Congress president, insisting he remains a “disciplined soldier” of the party.

Calling the reports media-driven, he said, “I am not the one to blackmail the Congress. I have built this party and worked tirelessly day and night for it. I will continue to do so in the future. Our party will return to power (in Karnataka) in 2028.”

Leadership Chatter And Reshuffle Rumours

His comments came amid heightened speculation over a possible leadership change and an impending Cabinet reshuffle, following Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s meeting with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi a day earlier.

Shivakumar stressed that any decision on a reshuffle lies solely with the Chief Minister, who would discuss it with the party high command.

‘Why Would I Resign?’

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, he said, “There is a foundation-laying ceremony and several other events. Who will handle all of that? I have to do it. Why would I say I will resign (as state Congress president)? That situation hasn’t arisen yet.”

Reiterating his commitment to the organisation, he added, “I am dedicated to serving the party as a disciplined soldier, doing whatever tasks are assigned to me.”

Upcoming Party Initiatives

Shivakumar said that alongside the foundation-laying ceremony for 100 party offices, there would also be a launch for Gandhi-Bharat, a book he has authored. The work chronicles the Congress’s Belagavi session led by Mahatma Gandhi a century ago and the recently held centenary celebrations.

State Leaders Respond

Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara indicated on Sunday that only a Cabinet reshuffle was likely, not a change in leadership.

Siddaramaiah, speaking in Delhi, clarified that no discussions on the reshuffle had taken place, saying the conversations were focused instead on the Bihar election results.