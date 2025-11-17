Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
'Won't Pressurise Congress': Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar Downplaying Exit Chatter

Shivakumar stressed that any decision on a reshuffle lies solely with the Chief Minister, who would discuss it with the party high command.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 17 Nov 2025 01:38 PM (IST)
Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday firmly rejected speculation that he was preparing to step down as Karnataka Congress president, insisting he remains a “disciplined soldier” of the party.

Calling the reports media-driven, he said, “I am not the one to blackmail the Congress. I have built this party and worked tirelessly day and night for it. I will continue to do so in the future. Our party will return to power (in Karnataka) in 2028.”

Leadership Chatter And Reshuffle Rumours

His comments came amid heightened speculation over a possible leadership change and an impending Cabinet reshuffle, following Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s meeting with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi a day earlier.

‘Why Would I Resign?’

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, he said, “There is a foundation-laying ceremony and several other events. Who will handle all of that? I have to do it. Why would I say I will resign (as state Congress president)? That situation hasn’t arisen yet.”

Reiterating his commitment to the organisation, he added, “I am dedicated to serving the party as a disciplined soldier, doing whatever tasks are assigned to me.”

Upcoming Party Initiatives

Shivakumar said that alongside the foundation-laying ceremony for 100 party offices, there would also be a launch for Gandhi-Bharat, a book he has authored. The work chronicles the Congress’s Belagavi session led by Mahatma Gandhi a century ago and the recently held centenary celebrations.

State Leaders Respond

Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara indicated on Sunday that only a Cabinet reshuffle was likely, not a change in leadership.

Siddaramaiah, speaking in Delhi, clarified that no discussions on the reshuffle had taken place, saying the conversations were focused instead on the Bihar election results.

Published at : 17 Nov 2025 01:00 PM (IST)
Karnataka Shivakumar G Parmeshwara CONGRESS
