Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesKarnatakaKarnataka Braces For Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms As IMD Issues Alerts For August 5-7

Karnataka Braces For Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms As IMD Issues Alerts For August 5-7

Orange and yellow alerts are in effect for several districts of Karnataka, forecasting heavy rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds from August 5-8.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 05 Aug 2025 11:15 AM (IST)

The southwest monsoon continues to impact Karnataka, bringing varied rainfall intensity across the state. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the monsoon remained normal over South Interior Karnataka but weak over Coastal and North Interior Karnataka on Monday.

Rainfall was reported in many parts of Coastal Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka, while North Interior Karnataka witnessed rain at isolated locations.

Bengaluru Forecast

For the next 48 hours, Bengaluru is expected to see generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rain or thundershowers at isolated places, accompanied by gusty winds of 30–40 kmph. Daytime temperatures are likely to hover around 28°C, while nighttime lows could touch 20°C, IMD said.

Karnataka Weather Update

South Interior Karnataka: An orange alert has been issued, with IMD warning of very heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and squalls from August 5 to 8. Districts like Mysuru, Hassan, and Mandya are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall.

North Interior Karnataka: A yellow alert is in place from August 5 to 8, with isolated heavy rain expected on August 6, 7, and 8. Rain accompanied by gusty winds is likely over Bagalkot, Belagavi, Bidar, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Raichur, Vijayapura, and Yadgir.

Coastal Karnataka: IMD has issued a yellow alert for August 5 and 6, forecasting heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and squalls over Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada districts.

Several places of the state received notable rainfall (in mm) including GKVK, Bengaluru Urban (6 mm), Krishnarajpet, Mandya (5 mm), Hoskote, Bengaluru Rural (5 mm), Gowribidanur, Chikkaballapura (5 mm), Dharmasthala, Dakshina Kannada (5 mm) and Bengaluru City Observatory (5 mm).

The IMD has advised residents and authorities to remain vigilant, especially in areas under orange and yellow alerts. Local administrations have been asked to monitor weather developments closely and ensure preparedness for possible waterlogging and strong winds.

Published at : 05 Aug 2025 11:15 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bengaluru Karnataka
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
PM Modi Felicitated At Key NDA Meet; Resolution On Success Of Ops Sindoor, Ops Mahadev Passed
PM Modi Felicitated At Key NDA Meet; Resolution On Success Of Ops Sindoor, Ops Mahadev Passed
India
‘Criticising India While Indulging In Trade With Russia’: MEA Hits Back At US, EU After Trump’s Fresh Tariff Threat
‘Criticising India While Trading With Russia’: MEA Hits Back At US After Trump’s Fresh Tariff Threat
ABP Decodes
Australians Are Now Divorcing Less. But Why?
Australians Are Now Divorcing Less. But Why?
World
'India Doesn't Care How Many Are Killed In Ukraine': Trump Threatens To ‘Substantially’ Raise Tariffs
'India Doesn't Care How Many Are Killed In Ukraine': Trump Threatens To ‘Substantially’ Raise Tariffs
Advertisement

Videos

Political Storm: Sanjay Raut Accuses BJP Of Spreading Propaganda Over Pahalgam Incident
Maharastra News: CM Devendra Fadnavis Lays Foundation of Fisheries College in Amravati to Empower Youth and Farmers
Spiritual Surge: Devotees Throng Shiva Temples Across India On Last Sawan Monday
Ground Report: Floods Drown Post-Kumbh Prayagraj: Over 100 Villages, Dozens of Wards Submerged
Breaking: CM Rekha Gupta To Table Two CAG Reports In Dirhi Assembly As Monsoon Session Begins
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
5 Years Of NEP: A Renaissance in India's Education Landscape | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget