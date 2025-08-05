Karnataka Braces For Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms As IMD Issues Alerts For August 5-7

The southwest monsoon continues to impact Karnataka, bringing varied rainfall intensity across the state. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the monsoon remained normal over South Interior Karnataka but weak over Coastal and North Interior Karnataka on Monday.

Rainfall was reported in many parts of Coastal Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka, while North Interior Karnataka witnessed rain at isolated locations.

Bengaluru Forecast

For the next 48 hours, Bengaluru is expected to see generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rain or thundershowers at isolated places, accompanied by gusty winds of 30–40 kmph. Daytime temperatures are likely to hover around 28°C, while nighttime lows could touch 20°C, IMD said.

Karnataka Weather Update

South Interior Karnataka: An orange alert has been issued, with IMD warning of very heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and squalls from August 5 to 8. Districts like Mysuru, Hassan, and Mandya are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall.

North Interior Karnataka: A yellow alert is in place from August 5 to 8, with isolated heavy rain expected on August 6, 7, and 8. Rain accompanied by gusty winds is likely over Bagalkot, Belagavi, Bidar, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Raichur, Vijayapura, and Yadgir.

Coastal Karnataka: IMD has issued a yellow alert for August 5 and 6, forecasting heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and squalls over Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada districts.

Several places of the state received notable rainfall (in mm) including GKVK, Bengaluru Urban (6 mm), Krishnarajpet, Mandya (5 mm), Hoskote, Bengaluru Rural (5 mm), Gowribidanur, Chikkaballapura (5 mm), Dharmasthala, Dakshina Kannada (5 mm) and Bengaluru City Observatory (5 mm).

The IMD has advised residents and authorities to remain vigilant, especially in areas under orange and yellow alerts. Local administrations have been asked to monitor weather developments closely and ensure preparedness for possible waterlogging and strong winds.