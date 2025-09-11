Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara Faces Heat Over Taking Part In ABVP’s Rath Yatra

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara has landed in the middle of a political controversy after he inaugurated the Rani Abbakka Rath Yatra and Panjina Parade in Tiptur, Tumakuru district. The event was organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)—an outfit often considered ideologically opposed to the Congress Party.

Parameshwara Inaugrates ABVP's Rani Abbakka Yatra

Parameshwara’s presence has sparked sharp reactions, with critics questioning why a senior Congress leader known for his criticism of the BJP and RSS would share the stage with an RSS-affiliated organisation. His participation is being seen as sending mixed political signals, particularly at a time when the Congress has been positioning itself as a bulwark against right-wing forces at the national level, as reported by India Today.

The Rani Abbakka Rath Yatra celebrates the legacy of Rani Abbakka, the 16th-century Tuluva warrior queen who resisted Portuguese colonial rule. For the ABVP and RSS, Abbakka represents national pride, resistance, and cultural unity. By associating with such an event, observers argue, Parameshwara may have unintentionally lent credibility to the ABVP’s cultural narrative.

Meanwhile, the BJP and ABVP have welcomed Parameshwara’s participation, framing it as a “moment of unity over heritage.” They argue that cultural icons like Rani Abbakka belong to the nation, not to one ideology, and that recognition from Congress leaders proves her legacy transcends party lines.

DK Shivakumar's Recital Of RSS Anthem In Karnataka Assembly

This controversy follows closely on the heels of another ideological flashpoint: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar reciting lines from the RSS anthem inside the Karnataka Assembly last month. Together, these incidents are being seen as signs of a possible shift—or at least confusion—within the state Congress on how to deal with organisations aligned with the RSS.

For the Congress, the challenge now lies in balancing respect for regional heroes with its national ideological stance.