HomeStatesJharkhand Cop Attacked: Drunk Youths Assault Police Officer; Probe Underway

Jharkhand Cop Attacked: Drunk Youths Assault Police Officer; Probe Underway

The constables present at the scene rescued the officer from the crowd and took him to a hospital, where he was treated for head injuries and given stitches.

By : PTI | Updated at : 02 Nov 2025 10:38 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Khunti: The officer in-charge of Rania police station in Jharkhand's Khunti district, Vikas Kumar Jaiswal, sustained head injuries after he was allegedly assaulted by drunk youths at a local fair on Sunday, officials said.

The incident occurred around 3 pm at the fair in Loagharha market area.

"Jaiswal was assaulted and thrashed by some people when he visited the fair for an inspection. He had arrived there with his team," Christopher Kerketta, Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Topra, said.

Kerketta said that when Jaiswal and his team arived at the fair, he saw some people were selling ‘hadiya’ (local rice beer) while several youths were engaged in a fight in an inebriated state.

"Upon witnessing this, the team intervened to stop the sale of 'hadiya' and pacify the crowd. However, the drunk youths suddenly attacked the Jaiswal," he added.

He said constables present at the scene rescued the officer from the crowd and took him to a hospital, where he was treated for head injuries and given stitches.

Police have initiated an investigation into the matter.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 02 Nov 2025 10:38 PM (IST)
Jharkhand Jharkhand News Police Officer Beaten
