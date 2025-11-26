Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday questioned the use of religion as a criterion for student admissions at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence. His remarks came in response to BJP statements suggesting that students from Hindu backgrounds should be given priority because the medical institute is funded through donations at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine. Abdullah warned that such policies risk turning education into a religious contest, saying that “today, education is given the colour of religion” and raising concerns about the constitutional implications of such a move.

Referring to the BJP’s argument, Abdullah said that “today, education is given the color of religion. Even in medical colleges, it is said that Muslims or non-Hindus should not study here.” He further warned that decisions on student admissions should not be made on religious grounds.

He added, “Now, we will put aside the merits of the children and start making decisions on the basis of religion. Where will the constitution of the country go?”

Abdullah also cited Jamia Zia Ul Uloom as an example of merit-based education and adherence to constitutional values. He said the institution and its head, Maulana Ghulam Qadir Sahib, have supported the government in maintaining community harmony and assisted during natural disasters.

He noted that students from the Jamia have succeeded in competitive examinations such as UPSC, KAS, and KPS. Abdullah also highlighted his family’s long-standing relationship with the institution, mentioning that his grandfather and father had personal ties with Maulana Ghulam Qadir Sahib.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders have said that the rights of students who have already secured admission at the medical institute will be protected.

BJP Protests & Demands Rollback

The BJP and several right-wing groups have strongly opposed the admission of Muslim students, arguing that the college, established by the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board and funded largely through Hindu donations, should reserve seats exclusively for Hindu students.

“It is not acceptable to the people of the country that students from a particular community get admission in the college,” said Sunil Sharma, Leader of the Opposition in the J&K Assembly.

“We have conveyed the sentiments and anguish of the people to the Lt Governor. Only those students should be given admission in the medical college who have faith in Mata Vaishno Devi,” he added.

The party has also submitted a memorandum to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, urging him to reverse the admissions.

42 Muslim Students Enrolled; College Not A Minority Institution

Official sources have clarified that the Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence is not classified as a minority institution. Therefore, admissions were carried out strictly according to National Medical Council norms and NEET merit lists.

Jammu and Kashmir has 13 medical colleges, and Vaishno Devi medical college has begun its first batch this year. Admissions follow the NEET merit list, with 85% of seats reserved for domiciles. Out of 50 seats, only 8 Hindu students from Jammu have taken admission, officials said.

Abdullah has urged the BJP to study the Act and legislation passed by the Assembly. “In the Act, it is stated that admission will be based on merit, not religion. Now, when admissions follow merit, some people are unhappy,” the Chief Minister said.