A political row has erupted in Jammu and Kashmir over the admission of Muslim students to the Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence, prompting Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to defend the college’s merit-based selection process. As protests escalate and the BJP demands a rollback of the admissions, Abdullah has emphasised that the university was created through an Act of the J&K Assembly that does not allow discrimination on religious grounds. The controversy has triggered a broader debate about governance, minority rights, and the role of religious sentiment in public institutions.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah stated that the university has been set up through legislation that does not restrict admission on the basis of religion. “When the Assembly passed the bill to establish Mata Vaishno Devi University, where was it written that boys and girls of one religion would be excluded?” Abdullah said.

He warned that allowing religion to dictate institutional decisions could set a dangerous precedent across governance.

BJP Protests & Demands Rollback

The BJP and several right-wing groups have strongly opposed the admission of Muslim students, arguing that the college, established by the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board and funded largely through Hindu donations, should reserve seats exclusively for Hindu students.

“It is not acceptable to the people of the country that students from a particular community get admission in the college,” said Sunil Sharma, Leader of the Opposition in the J&K Assembly.

“We have conveyed the sentiments and anguish of the people to the Lt Governor. Only those students should be given admission in the medical college who have faith in Mata Vaishno Devi,” he added.

The party has also submitted a memorandum to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, urging him to reverse the admissions.

42 Muslim Students Enrolled; College Not A Minority Institution

Official sources have clarified that the Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence is not classified as a minority institution. Therefore, admissions were carried out strictly according to National Medical Council norms and NEET merit lists.

Jammu and Kashmir has 13 medical colleges, and Vaishno Devi medical college has begun its first batch this year. Admissions follow the NEET merit list, with 85% of seats reserved for domiciles. Out of 50 seats, only 8 Hindu students from Jammu have taken admission, officials said.

Abdullah has urged the BJP to study the Act and legislation passed by the Assembly. “In the Act, it is stated that admission will be based on merit, not religion. Now, when admissions follow merit, some people are unhappy,” the Chief Minister said.