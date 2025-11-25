Kurukshetra: Modi Pays Tribute To Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, Performs Maha Aarti At Brahma Sarovar

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed a major ceremony in Kurukshetra marking the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, calling the day a powerful “confluence of India’s heritage”. Having visited Ayodhya earlier that morning, he said it was symbolic to be in the “city of the Ramayana” and then in the “city of the Gita”. Modi offered obeisance before the Guru Granth Sahib, released a commemorative coin, stamp and Coffee Table Book, and highlighted the government’s year-long observances dedicated to the revered Sikh Guru.

Tribute To Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji

PM Modi recalled being at Dera Baba Nanak in 2019 when the Supreme Court delivered its verdict on the Ram Mandir, calling it another historic coincidence. Drawing on the teachings of Lord Shri Krishna, he said that protecting truth and justice is India’s highest duty. He described Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji’s sacrifice as a pinnacle of courage, noting how the Mughal rulers executed Bhai Dayala Ji, Bhai Sati Das Ji and Bhai Mati Das Ji before the Guru’s eyes. He praised Bhai Jaita Ji for carrying the Guru’s sacred head to Anandpur Sahib and said Guru Sahib remains the eternal “Hind Di Chadar”.

Government’s Efforts To Restore Sikh Heritage

The Prime Minister highlighted government initiatives, including celebrations of the 550th Prakash Parv of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, 400th Prakash Parv of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji, and 350th Prakash Parv of Guru Gobind Singh Ji. Projects such as the Kartarpur Corridor, the Hemkund Sahib ropeway, and the expansion of Virasat-e-Khalsa were cited as examples of connecting Sikh heritage with modern infrastructure. He also mentioned dedicating the sacred ‘Joda Sahib’ to Takht Shri Patna Sahib after scientific preservation.

Call To Fight Drug Addiction

PM urged a united fight against drug addiction, saying Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji’s teachings offer guidance even today. He recalled villages abandoning intoxicants after joining the Sangat and said families and communities must act collectively to “eradicate addiction from its roots”.

Maha Aarti At Brahma Sarovar

Later, the Prime Minister performed Maha Aarti at Brahma Sarovar during the International Gita Mahotsav 2025, lighting the ceremonial lamp amid Vedic chants. Calling Kurukshetra the sacred land where the Bhagavad Gita was delivered, he said its timeless message still offers solutions to every human challenge and elevates spiritual understanding.