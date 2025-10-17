Two Killed, Several Injured As Buses Collide Near Pardi Bypass In Gujarat

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Panchmahal (Gujarat) [India], October 17 (ANI): An accident between two buses near Pardi bypass claimed the lives of two women and injured several others early morning on Friday.

The injured individuals are admitted to Savar Civil Hospital for medical treatment and relief.

Two buses collided near Pardi bypass on Friday at 4:20 am, resulting in injuries to over 10 passengers. Two women died on the spot, while five were critically injured and were admitted to Savar Civil Hospital in Godhra.

Dr Sandeep Sharma, Medical Officer at Civil Hospital Godhra, stated, "Two women have died in a road accident between 2 buses. 5 are seriously injured and have been referred to Baroda. 5 people are receiving treatment at the Civil Hospital."

According to the details provided by the passengers, one of the buses was heading from Limdi to Rajgarh in Dhar district, and the other from Rajkot to Madhya Pradesh via Ahmedabad, when the deadly collision occurred at the Pardi Bypass. The passengers, mostly labourers, were travelling home for Diwali.

A survivor of the road accident recalled, "I was travelling from Gujarat to Madhya Pradesh to celebrate Diwali, when suddenly the buses collided. I took the bus from Limdi and was heading towards Rajgarh in Dhar district. The bus was packed with passengers, many of whom faced injuries. It happened all of a sudden."

Another said, "We were travelling from Rajkot to Madhya Pradesh via Ahmedabad when the other bus collided with ours. We were heading home for Diwali."

In a separate incident, a Mateshwari wet-lease bus collided with a tempo traveller near Plaza bus stop in Dadar last week, killing one person and injuring four others.

The incident occurred around 11:30 pm, when the bus, operating on route number 169, was returning to Pratiksha Nagar Depot from Worli Depot. As the bus reached the Plaza bus stop, a Tempo traveller coming from Dadar TT towards Shivaji Park lost control and hit the right front tyre of the bus.

