Seven Pakistani soldiers were killed and 13 others injured in a suicide attack on a military camp near the Afghan border on Friday, security officials said. The assault comes as a tenuous ceasefire between Islamabad and Kabul teeters, following days of intense cross-border fighting earlier this month.

The explosion, captured in a video that has since gone viral, shows a vehicle ramming into the boundary wall of the camp moments before a massive fireball engulfs the area. The footage, verified by local officials, appears to confirm the nature and scale of the assault in North Waziristan.

Militant Attack On Military Fort

According to five security officials, one militant drove an explosives-laden vehicle into the fort’s perimeter wall, which served as a Pakistani military base. Two other attackers attempted to storm the facility but were shot dead by security forces before they could enter.

Pakistan’s army has yet to issue an official statement on the attack.

Tensions With Afghanistan Escalate

The blast comes amid heightened tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan. The two South Asian neighbours engaged in fierce ground battles earlier this month, with Pakistan also launching airstrikes across the contested frontier that killed dozens and wounded hundreds. A 48-hour truce, brokered to halt hostilities, was set to expire at 1300 GMT on Friday.

Militant activity in Pakistan has long been a point of contention between the two countries. Islamabad has accused Kabul of harbouring insurgents who operate from Afghan soil, while the Taliban government has rejected the charge, accusing Pakistan of spreading misinformation and sheltering ISIS-linked militants.

Calls For Dialogue Amid Regional Concern

On Thursday, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan “retaliated” after losing patience with repeated militant attacks but expressed readiness to engage in dialogue to de-escalate the situation.

The fighting, which has been the worst between the two Islamic nations in decades, has prompted diplomatic concern across the region. Saudi Arabia and Qatar have stepped in to mediate, seeking to prevent further escalation.

US President Donald Trump has also stated that he is willing to help mediate an end to the conflict.