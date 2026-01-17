Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia'Fake Patients, Ghost Faculty': ED Exposes Al Falah University Fraud Scam

'Fake Patients, Ghost Faculty': ED Exposes Al Falah University Fraud Scam

The ED has attached ₹140 crore worth of assets of Al Falah University, alleging fake patients, “on-paper” doctors and regulatory fraud.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 17 Jan 2026 07:13 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached land and buildings worth nearly ₹140 crore belonging to Haryana-based Al Falah University and filed a chargesheet against its chairman, Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui, uncovering a wide-ranging alleged scam involving fake patients, “on-paper” doctors and regulatory fraud. The action follows Siddiqui’s arrest in November on money laundering charges linked to cheating students through institutions run by the Al Falah Charitable Trust.

Fake Patients, On-Paper Doctors Exposed

According to the ED, the university allegedly hired fake patients to create the illusion of hospital occupancy during inspections by regulatory bodies such as the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) and the University Grants Commission (UGC). Investigators claim these fake patients were arranged with the help of Asha workers, with detailed records and payments approved by Siddiqui himself. The probe agency further alleged that over 60 doctors were appointed only “on paper” to meet National Medical Commission (NMC) norms, without actually teaching, attending patients or being present on campus.

Senior officials, including the vice-chancellor, reportedly admitted that these appointments were made solely to clear inspections. The ED also flagged forged employment records and misleading claims related to regulatory approvals. The money laundering investigation is focused on the accumulation and use of funds by the university, while the National Investigation Agency continues to probe terror-linked aspects connected to the case.

Related Video

Breaking News: BJP Leaders Criticize Mamata Banerjee; Compare Bengal’s Situation to 1905 Partition

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What action has the Enforcement Directorate taken against Al Falah University?

The ED has attached land and buildings worth nearly ₹140 crore and filed a chargesheet against its chairman, Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui, over alleged regulatory fraud.

What are the main allegations against Al Falah University?

The university is accused of using fake patients and 'on-paper' doctors to deceive regulatory bodies like NAAC and UGC during inspections.

Who is Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui and what is his alleged involvement?

Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui is the chairman of Al Falah University. He was arrested on money laundering charges and is accused of approving payments for fake patients and facilitating 'on-paper' doctor appointments.

What was the purpose of the alleged fake patients and 'on-paper' doctors?

These measures were allegedly used to create the illusion of hospital occupancy and meet norms set by regulatory bodies like NAAC, UGC, and NMC during inspections.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 17 Jan 2026 07:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
Terrorism Al Falah University Red Fort Attack Lal Quila Attack
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
‘Broke, Harassed’: Indian Sikh Woman Married To Pakistani Man Seeks Return To India
‘Broke, Harassed’: Indian Sikh Woman Married To Pakistani Man Seeks Return To India
World
‘Dangerous, No Internet’: Indians Fly Back From Iran Amid Unrest, Thank Govt For Support
‘Dangerous, No Internet’: Indians Fly Back From Iran Amid Unrest, Thank Govt For Support
World
'Thank You': Trump's Rare Message Of 'Respect' For Iran For Halting 800 Executions
'Thank You': Trump's Rare Message Of 'Respect' For Iran For Halting 800 Executions
World
From World Bank To Gaza Peace Board: Who Is Ajay Banga?
From World Bank To Gaza Peace Board: Who Is Ajay Banga?
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: BJP Leaders Criticize Mamata Banerjee; Compare Bengal’s Situation to 1905 Partition
weather Alert: Dense Fog and Cold Wave Disrupt Life Across Uttar Pradesh and Delhi-NCR, Multiple Road Accidents Reported
Breaking News: Rahul Gandhi Visits Indore After Contaminated Water Tragedy; Interacts with Hospitalized Patients
Breaking News: Singer B Praak Threatened by Lawrence Gang, ₹10 Crore Ransom Demanded
Breaking News: Ajit Pawar Visits Sharad Pawar’s Residence in Baramati; First Meeting Post-Municipal Election
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Opinion | Turmoil In Iran Poses Major Risks For India, Delhi Must Engage, Not Align With The US
Opinion
Embed widget