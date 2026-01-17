'Fake Patients, Ghost Faculty': ED Exposes Al Falah University Fraud Scam

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached land and buildings worth nearly ₹140 crore belonging to Haryana-based Al Falah University and filed a chargesheet against its chairman, Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui, uncovering a wide-ranging alleged scam involving fake patients, “on-paper” doctors and regulatory fraud. The action follows Siddiqui’s arrest in November on money laundering charges linked to cheating students through institutions run by the Al Falah Charitable Trust.

Fake Patients, On-Paper Doctors Exposed According to the ED, the university allegedly hired fake patients to create the illusion of hospital occupancy during inspections by regulatory bodies such as the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) and the University Grants Commission (UGC). Investigators claim these fake patients were arranged with the help of Asha workers, with detailed records and payments approved by Siddiqui himself. The probe agency further alleged that over 60 doctors were appointed only “on paper” to meet National Medical Commission (NMC) norms, without actually teaching, attending patients or being present on campus.

Senior officials, including the vice-chancellor, reportedly admitted that these appointments were made solely to clear inspections. The ED also flagged forged employment records and misleading claims related to regulatory approvals. The money laundering investigation is focused on the accumulation and use of funds by the university, while the National Investigation Agency continues to probe terror-linked aspects connected to the case.