Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesGoa Nightclub Fire: Court Grants Bail To Two Managers, Rejects Third Plea

Goa Nightclub Fire: Court Grants Bail To Two Managers, Rejects Third Plea

The court also ruled that the accused cannot leave India without prior written permission and must cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 23 Dec 2025 11:41 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A Goa court on Tuesday granted bail to two managers of the ‘Birch by Romeo Lane’ nightclub who were arrested in connection with a deadly fire that killed 25 people earlier this month. The blaze, which broke out at the popular entertainment venue in North Goa’s Arpora village, triggered one of the worst nightclub tragedies in the state in recent years. While the court allowed bail to two accused managers with strict conditions, it rejected a similar plea filed by a third manager.

District Judge D V Patkar granted bail to Rajveer Singhania and Priyanshu Thakur, who were serving as the bar manager and gate manager respectively at the nightclub. However, the court rejected the bail application of Vivek Singh, the third manager arrested in the case.

All three were taken into custody on December 7, a day after a massive fire engulfed the nightclub around midnight on December 6. The incident claimed the lives of 25 people, including 20 staff members and five tourists, according to officials.

Strict Bail Conditions Imposed

Advocate Vinayak Parab, appearing for Singhania and Thakur, said the court imposed stringent conditions while granting bail. The court directed that the two accused must not directly or indirectly induce, threaten or promise any person acquainted with the facts of the case.

The court also ruled that the accused cannot leave India without prior written permission and must cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation. They have been instructed to make themselves available for questioning whenever required by the investigating officer.

As per the bail order, the two managers must report to the Investigating Officer or the Police Inspector of Anjuna Police Station once a month, preferably on the first Wednesday, until a chargesheet or final report is filed in the case.

Eight Arrested So Far

So far, eight people have been arrested in connection with the fire. Among them are the two co-owners of the nightclub, Gaurav Luthra and his brother Saurabh, who were deported from Thailand and taken into custody upon their return.

Investigations into the cause of the fire and alleged safety lapses at the club are continuing, with police examining compliance with fire safety norms and operational procedures at the time of the incident.

Also read
Published at : 23 Dec 2025 11:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
Goa Nightclub Fire Luthra Brothers Goa Nightclub
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Jaishankar Visits Sri Lanka, Announces $450 Million Aid Package After Cyclone Ditwah
Jaishankar Visits Sri Lanka, Announces $450 Million Aid Package After Cyclone Ditwah
India
India Summons Bangladesh High Commissioner, Raises Safety Of Diplomats Amid Unrest
India Summons Bangladesh High Commissioner, Raises Safety Of Diplomats Amid Unrest
States
Violence Erupts In 2 Districts Of Assam, Internet Suspended
Violence Erupts In 2 Districts Of Assam, Internet Suspended
Cities
‘I’d Disown My Son If...’: Himanta Targets Gogoi, Targets Cong Leader’s Wife Over Alleged Pak Links
‘I’d Disown My Son If...’: Himanta Targets Gogoi, Targets Cong Leader’s Wife Over Alleged Pak Links
Advertisement

Videos

Bangladesh Protests: Protests Continue Across India Over Safety of Hindus in Bangladesh
Breaking: Nationwide protests over attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, Stir Outside Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi
Breaking News: Protests Spread Across Indian Cities Over Alleged Attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, VHP Submits Memorandum
Bangladesh Violence: Protests Held in Delhi, Kolkata and Other Cities Over Safety of Minorities in Bangladesh
Bihar News: Patna Welcomes BJP’s Nitin Nabin on First Tour as National Working President
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live News
ABP Live News
Why Airline Disruptions Are Now A Communication Problem, Not An Operations One
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget