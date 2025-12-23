Goa Nightclub Fire: Court Grants Bail To Two Managers, Rejects Third Plea

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A Goa court on Tuesday granted bail to two managers of the ‘Birch by Romeo Lane’ nightclub who were arrested in connection with a deadly fire that killed 25 people earlier this month. The blaze, which broke out at the popular entertainment venue in North Goa’s Arpora village, triggered one of the worst nightclub tragedies in the state in recent years. While the court allowed bail to two accused managers with strict conditions, it rejected a similar plea filed by a third manager.

District Judge D V Patkar granted bail to Rajveer Singhania and Priyanshu Thakur, who were serving as the bar manager and gate manager respectively at the nightclub. However, the court rejected the bail application of Vivek Singh, the third manager arrested in the case.

All three were taken into custody on December 7, a day after a massive fire engulfed the nightclub around midnight on December 6. The incident claimed the lives of 25 people, including 20 staff members and five tourists, according to officials.

Strict Bail Conditions Imposed

Advocate Vinayak Parab, appearing for Singhania and Thakur, said the court imposed stringent conditions while granting bail. The court directed that the two accused must not directly or indirectly induce, threaten or promise any person acquainted with the facts of the case.

The court also ruled that the accused cannot leave India without prior written permission and must cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation. They have been instructed to make themselves available for questioning whenever required by the investigating officer.

As per the bail order, the two managers must report to the Investigating Officer or the Police Inspector of Anjuna Police Station once a month, preferably on the first Wednesday, until a chargesheet or final report is filed in the case.

Eight Arrested So Far

So far, eight people have been arrested in connection with the fire. Among them are the two co-owners of the nightclub, Gaurav Luthra and his brother Saurabh, who were deported from Thailand and taken into custody upon their return.

Investigations into the cause of the fire and alleged safety lapses at the club are continuing, with police examining compliance with fire safety norms and operational procedures at the time of the incident.