Delhi Metro To Operate From 5:15 AM At Select Stations, Boosts Trips Amid Chhath Return Rush

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday announced that metro services will begin from 5:15 a.m. starting October 30 for a few days at two key stations to facilitate passengers returning to Delhi-NCR after Chhath Puja.

Early Services Till November 3

In a post on X, DMRC said the early morning operations will remain in effect till November 3.

“To serve passengers returning to Delhi-NCR after Chhath Pooja, Delhi Metro is operating additional trains in early morning hours to provide connectivity to passengers arriving at New Delhi and Anand Vihar Railway Stations,” the post read.

The early services will operate from New Delhi Metro Station on the Yellow Line and Anand Vihar ISBT Metro Station on the Blue and Pink Lines from 5:15 a.m. onwards.

40 Additional Trips on Weekdays

DMRC will operate 40 extra trips on weekdays as part of efforts to reduce air pollution, PTI quoted an official as saying.

DMRC Managing Director Dr. Vikas Kumar, along with officials from the civil and environment departments, inspected Ashok Vihar and Derawal Nagar along the under-construction Krishna Park Extension–RK Ashram Marg corridor to review dust control measures.

Kumar added that the number of additional trips could be increased to 60 if the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage III is enforced.

Pollution Control Measures at Metro Sites

To mitigate dust and emissions at construction sites, DMRC said it is sprinkling water, ensuring proper waste disposal, and washing vehicle wheels before they leave project areas.

Anti-smog guns have also been deployed at all active sites in accordance with guidelines. The corporation noted that it was one of the first in the NCR to introduce anti-smog guns even before they became mandatory.

At present, 82 anti-smog guns are operational across various project sites, with more to be installed as required.

Long-Term Green Initiatives

DMRC highlighted several ongoing environmental initiatives, including redirecting dewatered water from Phase IV underground station sites at Ghanta Ghar and Pul Bangash to Roshanara Bagh Lake, aiding its restoration.