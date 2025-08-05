Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesDelhi NCRDelhi Police Suspends 7 For Failing To Detect Dummy Bomb Ahead Of Independence Day

Delhi Police Suspends 7 For Failing To Detect Dummy Bomb Ahead Of Independence Day

Delhi Police suspended 7 personnel after a mock drill at the Red Fort exposed a major lapse as officers failed to detect a dummy bomb just days before Independence Day celebrations on August 15.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 05 Aug 2025 09:21 AM (IST)

Delhi Police has suspended seven personnel, including constables and head constables, after a special cell conducted a mock drill and entered the premises of the Red Fort with a dummy bomb to check the preparedness for the upcoming Independence Day celebrations.

The suspension came just 10 days before the Independence Day celebrations on August 15. All the suspended officers were part of the team responsible for safeguarding the Red Fort.

In a statement, Delhi Police said that the officers were suspended due to negligence while on duty. The incident occurred when the team was conducting a routine check-up on Saturday.

A team from the Special Cell of Delhi Police entered the Red Fort area in civilian clothes and placed a dummy bomb inside the premises. The duty officers failed to detect the dummy threat during the mock drill.

Statement From Delhi Police

Delhi Police stated, “A team of the Special Cell conducted a drill on Saturday in which they entered the Red Fort premises in civil dress with a dummy bomb. At that time, the policemen deployed for the security of the Red Fort could not trace the bomb, due to which they were suspended.”

On occasions like Independence Day and Republic Day, Delhi Police routinely conducts such mock drills as part of the security preparations, since the Red Fort is the central location for celebrations on both days.

DCP Raja Banthiya has ordered a review and strengthening of security arrangements ahead of the Independence Day celebrations. The police have also started an investigation into the suspended officers for their negligence in the matter.

On Monday, Delhi Police arrested five Bangladeshi nationals who were attempting to enter the Red Fort illegally. The police also found fake Aadhaar cards in their possession and immediately sent them to detention camps. Security at the Red Fort has been heightened ahead of the August 15 celebrations.

Published at : 05 Aug 2025 09:21 AM (IST)
Tags :
Independence Day Independence Day Security Delhi POlice Delhi Police Suspension Red Fort Security Drill Dummy Bomb Incident Police Negligence Security Lapse Delhi Red Fort Security Measures
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘Criticising India While Indulging In Trade With Russia’: MEA Hits Back At US, EU After Trump’s Fresh Tariff Threat
‘Criticising India While Trading With Russia’: MEA Hits Back At US After Trump’s Fresh Tariff Threat
World
'India Doesn't Care How Many Are Killed In Ukraine': Trump Threatens To ‘Substantially’ Raise Tariffs
'India Doesn't Care How Many Are Killed In Ukraine': Trump Threatens To ‘Substantially’ Raise Tariffs
Cities
Delhi Govt Bill Seeks To Regulate Private School Fees: Only 1 Hike In 3 Years, Up To Rs 10 Lakh Penalty — Details
Delhi Govt Bill Seeks To Regulate Private School Fees: Only 1 Hike In 3 Yrs, Up To ₹10 Lakh Penalty
Cricket
India Hold Nerve To Win Thrilling Oval Test, Level Series 2-2
India Hold Nerve To Win Thrilling Oval Test, Level Series 2-2
Advertisement

Videos

Political Storm: Sanjay Raut Accuses BJP Of Spreading Propaganda Over Pahalgam Incident
Maharastra News: CM Devendra Fadnavis Lays Foundation of Fisheries College in Amravati to Empower Youth and Farmers
Spiritual Surge: Devotees Throng Shiva Temples Across India On Last Sawan Monday
Ground Report: Floods Drown Post-Kumbh Prayagraj: Over 100 Villages, Dozens of Wards Submerged
Breaking: CM Rekha Gupta To Table Two CAG Reports In Dirhi Assembly As Monsoon Session Begins
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
5 Years Of NEP: A Renaissance in India's Education Landscape | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget