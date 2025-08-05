Delhi Police Suspends 7 For Failing To Detect Dummy Bomb Ahead Of Independence Day

Delhi Police has suspended seven personnel, including constables and head constables, after a special cell conducted a mock drill and entered the premises of the Red Fort with a dummy bomb to check the preparedness for the upcoming Independence Day celebrations.

The suspension came just 10 days before the Independence Day celebrations on August 15. All the suspended officers were part of the team responsible for safeguarding the Red Fort.

In a statement, Delhi Police said that the officers were suspended due to negligence while on duty. The incident occurred when the team was conducting a routine check-up on Saturday.

A team from the Special Cell of Delhi Police entered the Red Fort area in civilian clothes and placed a dummy bomb inside the premises. The duty officers failed to detect the dummy threat during the mock drill.

Statement From Delhi Police

Delhi Police stated, “A team of the Special Cell conducted a drill on Saturday in which they entered the Red Fort premises in civil dress with a dummy bomb. At that time, the policemen deployed for the security of the Red Fort could not trace the bomb, due to which they were suspended.”

On occasions like Independence Day and Republic Day, Delhi Police routinely conducts such mock drills as part of the security preparations, since the Red Fort is the central location for celebrations on both days.

DCP Raja Banthiya has ordered a review and strengthening of security arrangements ahead of the Independence Day celebrations. The police have also started an investigation into the suspended officers for their negligence in the matter.

On Monday, Delhi Police arrested five Bangladeshi nationals who were attempting to enter the Red Fort illegally. The police also found fake Aadhaar cards in their possession and immediately sent them to detention camps. Security at the Red Fort has been heightened ahead of the August 15 celebrations.