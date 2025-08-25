Parts of Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad witnessed light rainfall in the early hours, with visuals showing waterlogging in several low-lying areas. According to the Regional Meteorological Centre in New Delhi, “Light to moderate rainfall accompanied with light thunderstorm and lightning is very likely to occur at many places of Delhi, NCR (Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh, Bahadurgarh), Kaithal, Narwana, Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Barwala, Jind, Gohana, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Sohana, Palwal, Nuh, Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana), Jattari (U.P.) during next 2 hours.”

Rains to Continue This Week

The Regional Weather Forecasting Centre has predicted that Delhi will continue to receive light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms until August 30. The current spell follows Sunday’s heavy downpour that left large parts of the capital waterlogged, with traffic bottlenecks reported from Preet Vihar, Rajeev Chowk, ITO, Jafarpur, India Gate, Akshardham, Safdarjung, and Lodi Road. Localities such as Lajpat Nagar, Kalkaji, Nehru Stadium, Defence Colony, Ayanagar, and Deramandi also recorded significant showers.

Delhi’s Monsoon Preparedness Under Spotlight

This month alone, Delhi has received 254.8 mm of rain, surpassing its average rainfall for August. On Saturday, IMD had issued a red alert following an intense spell of rain and thunderstorms. However, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the city managed to prevent severe flooding despite the above-average monsoon. “Notorious hotspots like Minto Road, ITO Chowk and Anand Vihar remained largely unaffected, with water cleared within an hour in most localities,” she noted, adding that a detailed sewer blueprint is being prepared to tackle recurring waterlogging issues in the long term.