HomeStatesChhattisgarhTrain Collision In Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur Sparks Safety Concerns: Over Three Rail Accidents In 2025

Train accidents are not new to Chhattisgarh, with more than three accidents occurring in 2025 alone. Although major loss of life has been limited, these incidents have caused significant concerns.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 04 Nov 2025 06:14 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A tragic train accident occurred in Bilaspur district, Chhattisgarh, on Tuesday, when a Korba Passenger train collided with a freight train. The collision was so intense that several coaches were severely damaged. Upon receiving the news, railway officials and rescue teams rushed to the site, and the injured were transported to hospitals via ambulances.According to initial reports, the passenger train was traveling from Gevra to Bilaspur, while the freight train was heading towards Bilaspur. The incident has once again raised questions about rail safety in Chhattisgarh, where train accidents have become alarmingly frequent.

Frequent Train Accidents In Chhattisgarh

Train accidents are not new to Chhattisgarh, with more than three accidents occurring in 2025 alone. Although major loss of life has been limited, these incidents have caused significant concern among passengers. Railway negligence or technical faults are often cited as the reasons, yet the accidents continue to occur.

Heavy Iron Angle Gets Stuck In Train Wheels

In October 2025, a major disaster was averted near Madwarani station in Korba district. A large iron angle got stuck between the wheels of the Chhattisgarh Express, causing panic among passengers when the train suddenly stopped. Railway workers used a gas cutter and spent hours removing the metal piece. A slight delay could have led to a serious accident.

Tragic Deaths Of Youths Sitting On Railway Tracks

In June 2025, a horrific accident occurred on the Dallirajhara-Kusumkasa railway line when five youths were sitting near the tracks. Exhausted, four of them fell asleep on the track. When the train approached, some of them tried to run, but two were killed on the spot, and two others were critically injured. This incident serves as a chilling reminder that carelessness on or near railway tracks can be fatal.

Fire Breaks Out In Moving Train

In April 2025, a train traveling from Bikaner to Bilaspur caught fire near Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh. The fire spread rapidly, and two coaches were completely destroyed. Thankfully, quick action by the fire brigade prevented further disaster, and there were no casualties. However, this incident highlights the gaps in safety measures aboard trains.

Train Diverts to Coal Mine Due to Wrong Signal

In May 2025, a shocking incident occurred in Korba district, where a MEMU local train traveling from Bilaspur to Korba reached a coal mine siding instead of its designated station due to a signal error. Passengers were startled when the train deviated from its route and entered the mine. The railway authorities took immediate action and called the train back, but the negligence could have easily led to a major disaster.

These repeated accidents, ranging from severe collisions and fires to technical errors, have put train travel in Chhattisgarh at significant risk. The latest Bilaspur crash has once again underscored the urgent need for improved safety measures and greater accountability in railway operations across the state.

Published at : 04 Nov 2025 06:14 PM (IST)
Indian Railways Railways CHHATTISGARH
