HomeStatesBJP Claims TMC’s Srabanti Mandal Is Bangladesh Infiltrator; Kalna SDM Orders Probe

BJP Claims TMC's Srabanti Mandal Is Bangladesh Infiltrator; Kalna SDM Orders Probe

Political tensions escalate in Kalna as BJP alleges Trinamool panchayat head Srabanti Mandal is an infiltrator from Bangladesh. Srabanti and TMC leaders deny charges; administration orders inquiry.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 04 Dec 2025 02:59 PM (IST)
Fresh political tension has erupted in Kalna, East Burdwan, after the BJP accused Trinamool Congress leader and Hatkalna Gram Panchayat chief Srabanti Mandal of being an illegal entrant from Bangladesh. The party submitted a deputation to the Sub-Divisional Magistrate demanding action, prompting a strong rebuttal from the Trinamool side.

The allegations come at a time when the statewide debate over SIR-Abh has already put both major political parties on edge. Recently, the Trinamool had claimed that a BJP panchayat member from Swarupnagar appeared on voter lists in both India and Bangladesh — and now the BJP has levelled a similar charge.

BJP Claims Srabanti Entered India Illegally in 2020

According to local BJP leaders, Srabanti Mandal allegedly crossed into India illegally four years ago and began living in Muktarpur village with her husband, Banamali Mandal. The party claims she used the identity of a neighbour, Sachin Bepari, to get her name entered in the voter list and obtained a birth certificate and SC certificate using falsified documents.

The BJP argues that this amounts to infiltration and document forgery, insisting that her credentials must be thoroughly verified. Kalna BJP mandal president Gaur Mandal remarked, "Those whose names have been faked by their parents and included in the voter list are not their real parents. They have also taken SC certificates. Show proof of that."

Srabanti Mandal Denies Charges, Calls Them Politically Motivated

Responding to the allegations, Srabanti Mandal dismissed the claims as baseless. She said, "These are completely false. Let them prove the allegations they have made. Let them prove that these are fake. My parents used to live there, they brought me here when I was a child. That was before 2000."

Trinamool leaders have backed her strongly. Kalna MLA Debprasad Bagh stated, "She is a daughter of Kalna. She studied in Kalna. She has parents. She has a certificate based on that. Then she contested, later became the Pradhan."

Administration Promises Inquiry Amid Rising Political Heat

With accusations and counter-accusations intensifying, the Kalna Sub-Divisional Magistrate has assured that the matter will be examined formally. Meanwhile, the political back-and-forth continues, reflecting how SIR-Abh has turned into a flashpoint between the two major parties in West Bengal.a

Published at : 04 Dec 2025 09:03 AM (IST)
Srabanti Mandal BJP Allegations TMC East Burdwan Kalna Controversy Bangladesh Infiltration Claim
