LJP To Finalise Bihar Election Candidates, NDA Seat-Sharing Talks Intensify

Earlier, BJP MP and Union Minister Nityanand Rai visited LJP chief Chirag Paswan, indicating ongoing discussions over seat allocation and candidate selection.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 10 Oct 2025 06:58 PM (IST)
The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) has called a meeting of its Parliamentary Board tomorrow at 11 AM to discuss seat sharing within the NDA and finalise the party’s candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. The decision comes as the NDA partners edge closer to concluding crucial seat-allocation talks ahead of the polls. Party sources say the meeting will focus on deliberating the number of seats to contest, candidate selection, and overall campaign strategy, signalling a major step in the alliance’s poll preparations.

This move by LJP underscores the party’s intent to assert its influence within the NDA and secure key constituencies in Bihar. Earlier, BJP MP and Union Minister Nityanand Rai visited LJP chief Chirag Paswan, indicating ongoing discussions over seat allocation and candidate selection. Chirag Paswan expressed confidence that talks were progressing positively and were in the final stages, dismissing rumours of any discord within the NDA.

“The talks are moving in a positive direction and are now in their final stages. We aim to deliberate thoroughly on every detail, be it seats, candidates, or campaign strategies,” Paswan said, adding that all speculation about internal disagreements was baseless. His statement signals the party’s commitment to a smooth and coordinated approach within the NDA ahead of the Bihar Assembly polls.

Political analysts suggest that LJP’s Parliamentary Board meeting could play a decisive role in shaping the NDA’s strategy, particularly in constituencies where the party has a strong voter base. The outcome of tomorrow’s deliberations is expected to influence not only the seat-sharing formula but also the broader campaign narrative across Bihar.

 

Published at : 10 Oct 2025 06:58 PM (IST)
Bihar Assembly Elections Chirag Paswan BIHAR
