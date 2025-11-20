Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
'Live Up To Your Promises': Tejashwi's Pointed Message As Nitish Kumar Takes Oath

‘Live Up To Your Promises’: Tejashwi’s Pointed Message As Nitish Kumar Takes Oath

The RJD leader added that the new administration must fulfil its commitments to the public. “I hope the new government will live up to the hopes and expectations of the people".

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 20 Nov 2025 07:03 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

As Nitish Kumar took oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav extended formal congratulations to the NDA alliance and expressed hope that the new administration would meet the expectations of the state’s citizens. Posting his remarks on X on Thursday, Yadav congratulated Nitish Kumar and the newly sworn-in ministers, while urging the government to deliver on its commitments. His comments came on a day when Kumar was sworn in as Chief Minister for a record tenth time, in a ceremony attended by several national leaders.

Taking to X, Tejashwi Yadav wrote, “Heartfelt congratulations to the esteemed Shri Nitish Kumar Ji on taking the oath of office as the Chief Minister of Bihar. Heartfelt best wishes to all the ministers of the Bihar government who took the oath as members of the Council of Ministers.”

The RJD leader added that the new administration must fulfil its commitments to the public. “I hope the new government will live up to the hopes and expectations of the people, fulfil its promises and declarations, and bring positive and qualitative changes to the lives of the people of Bihar,” he stated.

JD(U) President Nitish Kumar was sworn in as Chief Minister for a record tenth time on Thursday at a grand ceremony in Patna. The event was attended by top national leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda and the party’s in-charge for the recently held state elections, Dharmendra Pradhan, were also present at the ceremony. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan administered the oath of office to Kumar and a 26-member cabinet.

Published at : 20 Nov 2025 07:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bihar Assembly Elections Tejashwi Yadav 'tejashwi Yadav BIHAR Nitish Oath Ceremony
