BJP In Huddle Mode Ahead Of Bihar Swearing-In; Amit Shah To Arrive In Patna Tomorrow
The BJP has gone into huddle mode ahead of the Bihar swearing-in, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah scheduled to arrive in Patna tomorrow. Shah is expected to review the political situation, hold internal discussions with party leaders, and finalise preparations for the November 20 swearing-in ceremony.Keshav Prasad Maurya has been appointed observer whereas Arjun Ram Meghwal and Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti have been appointed as co-observers.(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
