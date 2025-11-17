Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Tejashwi Yadav Elected LoP As RJD MLAs Gather For Review

Tejashwi Yadav Elected LoP As RJD MLAs Gather For Review

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 17 Nov 2025 04:29 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Tejashwi Yadav has been elected Leader of the Opposition as the RJD’s review meeting concludes. All RJD MLAs, both winners and those who lost, reached his residence for the post-poll discussion. Misa Bharti, Rabri Devi and Lalu Prasad Yadav were also present at the meeting.

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
Published at : 17 Nov 2025 04:29 PM (IST)
