Explorer
Tejashwi Yadav Elected LoP As RJD MLAs Gather For Review
Tejashwi Yadav has been elected Leader of the Opposition as the RJD’s review meeting concludes. All RJD MLAs, both winners and those who lost, reached his residence for the post-poll discussion. Misa Bharti, Rabri Devi and Lalu Prasad Yadav were also present at the meeting.(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)
Follow States News on ABP Live for more latest stories and trending topics. Watch breaking news and top headlines online on ABP News LIVE TV
Read more
Advertisement
Top Headlines
News
Hasina’s First Reaction After Dhaka Court Sentences Her To Death
UP UK
Dual PAN Case: Azam Khan & Son Abdullah Azam Get 7-Year Jail Term
Cities
Nitish Kumar Meets Governor But Doesn't Resign; Cabinet Minister Reveals Why
World
42 Indian Umrah Pilgrims Feared Dead In Bus-Tanker Collision In Saudi Arabia
Advertisement
Bihar
6 Photos
Tejashwi Yadav, Wife Rajshree Announce Birth Of Second Child, Lalu Yadav Shares Images—IN PICS
Bihar
7 Photos
Rahul Gandhi Joins Congress's 'Palayan Roko, Naukri Do' Padyatra In Bihar's Begusarai – IN PICS
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Opinion
Advertisement