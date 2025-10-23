Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeStatesBihar'Thagbandhan': BJP Hits Out At INDIA Bloc For Announcing Tejashwi As Bihar CM Face

'Thagbandhan': BJP Hits Out At INDIA Bloc For Announcing Tejashwi As Bihar CM Face

BJP leaders labelled the alliance a "thugbandhan," emphasising Nitish Kumar as the NDA's CM face. They questioned Tejashwi's credibility, citing his father's corruption case.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 23 Oct 2025 04:12 PM (IST)
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday hit out at Mahagathbandhan in Bihar for naming Tejashwi Yadav as the its chief minister candidate in the upcoming assembly polls in the state. 

The leaders of the ruling alliance alleged former CM and Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav of dynast politics by fielding his son as the CM candidate. 

Union Minister Giriraj Singh called it a "thugbandhan" instead of "gathbandhan", adding that Nitish Kumar will be the NDA's CM face. 

"This is not astonishing anymore. Lalu Yadav has very adamantly announced his son as the CM candidate. This is not a 'gathbandhan' but a 'thugbandhan'... Nitish Kumar is the NDA's CM face...," Singh said. 

Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary said claimed that Lalu Yadav would never give the reins to anyone except his family. 

"This was understood from the very beginning. People of Bihar know that Lalu Prasad Yadav will never give the reins to anyone except his family," Choudhary said. 

"They kept announcing candidates for all constituencies and simultaneously stood adamant on the CM's face. This is what anarchy is... Lalu Prasad Yadav wants only people from his family to be the CM," he added. 

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad questioned Tejashwi's credibility over his father, Lalu Prasad's 32.5-year sentence in fodder scam cases and Tejashwi's own charges under IPC Section 420. 

"What is he saying? Does he even understand what he is saying? His father has been sentenced to 32.5 years in jail in four cases of the fodder scam. He is on trial in the CBI Court in Delhi... Tejashwi Yadav is also an accused of Section 420 of the IPC... The people of Bihar are well aware of who has contributed to Bihar's development. PM Modi and Nitish Kumar will develop Bihar. This is the double-engine government," Prasad said. 

"PM Modi and Nitish Kumar will develop Bihar with the double-engine government," he added. 

Published at : 23 Oct 2025 04:11 PM (IST)
