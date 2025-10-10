Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsSFI Dismisses Row Over Tricolour On Swimming Trunks, Says 'All Nations Display Flags On Competition Wear'

The Indian men's water polo team found itself in a major controversy by displaying the tricolour on their swimming trunks during the Asian Championship, a move that violates the country's Flag Code.

By : IANS | Updated at : 10 Oct 2025 09:44 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

After the controversy sparked by the display of the national flag on the swimming trunks of the Indian men's water polo team during the Asian Aquatics Championship in Ahmedabad, the Swimming Federation of India has clarified the matter, saying the inclusion of the national flag on the athletes' competition wear adheres strictly to the World Aquatics regulations governing sportswear.

The Indian men's water polo team found itself in a major controversy by displaying the tricolour on their swimming trunks during the Asian Championship, a move that violates the country's Flag Code.

Reacting to the matter, SFI secretary general Monal Chokshi told IANS, "In our opinion, there is no controversy. Some media houses picked it up and think it's some kind of a controversy over there or a violation. All countries wear the flag on their competition wear. Every single team has been wearing this and the Indian team has also worn it and it is in line with the World Aquatics competition wear guidelines."

The reports were emerging that the depiction of the tricolour on the swimming trunks of the players violated the Flag Code 2002 and the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971.

Under the Flag Code 2002, as per the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, The sub section five of the section 2 indicates that "The Flag shall not be used as a portion of costume or uniform of any description nor shall it be embroidered or printed upon cushions, handkerchiefs, napkins or any dress material".

The SRI secretary argued that World Aquatics rules permitted the use of national emblems and that other nations also display their flags. "The skull cap as well as competition wear has the flag," Chokshi added.

However, the Sports Ministry has ordered the SFI to rectify the mistake and submit a report. Although even the Ministry is of the opinion the error was inadvertent, not intentional, the gravity of dishonouring the national flag means that the matter cannot be ignored.

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the body by ABP Live.) 

Published at : 10 Oct 2025 09:44 AM (IST)
