R Ashwin's County Contract With Yorkshire Cricket Club Terminated Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

HomeSportsR Ashwin's County Contract With Yorkshire Cricket Club Terminated Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

By : Agencies | Updated at : 28 Apr 2020 09:06 AM (IST)
The Yorkshire County Cricket Club in a statement on their official website said on Monday that the contracts of R. Ashwin, Keshav Maharaj and Nicholas Pooran have been cancelled by mutual consent. South African left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj had agreed to re-join the White Rose for their opening two County Championship fixtures against Gloucestershire and Essex. Later this summer, Yorkshire were set to add yet more international experience to the spin department with India's Ravichandran Ashwin due to play the majority of the remaining Championship fixtures. West Indies batsman Nicholas Pooran had agreed a second stint at Emerald Headingley after agreeing to re-join as Yorkshire Vikings' overseas player for the 2020 campaign. However, due to the global coronavirus outbreak, all parties have come to an agreement to cancel these contracts. Martyn Moxon, The Yorkshire County Cricket Club's Director of Cricket said: "Firstly, I really appreciate the players' understanding in this matter. We have been in regular contact with the players and their agents throughout this Covid pandemic. They have been extremely professional and appreciate the uncertainty facing counties at present. We hope that we will be able to see them at Emerald Headingley in the future."

Published at : 28 Apr 2020 09:06 AM (IST)
Yorkshire R Ashwin Covid19 Coronavirus
