PKL Live: Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriorz Live Streaming, Telecast Details

Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriorz Bull PKL 2025 live streaming, telecast details; check below all you need to know about the high-voltage clash.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 03 Sep 2025 10:45 AM (IST)
Puneri Paltan and Bengal Warriorz gear up for a thrilling Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 encounter, following dominant performances in their opening matches.

Puneri Paltan showcased a rock-solid defense in their 41-19 triumph over Gujarat Giants, while Bengal Warriorz impressed by defeating defending champions Haryana Steelers 54-44, powered by Devank Dalal’s 21 raid points.

Both teams enter this game brimming with confidence, promising an exciting contest between Paltan’s defensive resilience and Bengal’s aggressive raiding attack.

Historically, the two sides have met 22 times in the league. Puneri Paltan lead the head-to-head with 12 wins, Bengal Warriorz have 8 victories, and 2 matches ended in a tie. Their last meeting on November 24, 2024, saw Puneri Paltan dominate 51-34.

Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriorz Bull PKL 2025 Live Streaming, Telecast

TV/Stream: Star sports network / Jio Star

Date: Wednesday, September 3

Time: 8:00 p.m. IST

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Visakhapatnam

Puneri Paltan head into this encounter on the back of a commanding 41-19 win over Gujarat Giants, with their defense racking up 18 tackle points. Their well-balanced lineup of raiders and defenders has made them one of the hardest teams to breach in this season’s Pro Kabaddi League.

Meanwhile, Bengal Warriorz arrive full of confidence after a 54-44 triumph over defending champions Haryana Steelers. Devank Dalal stole the spotlight with 21 points, combining sharp raids and bonus collection. With a mix of dynamic raiders and a steadily improving defense, Bengal pose a significant challenge for Puneri Paltan in this high-stakes clash.

Squads

Puneri Paltan squad 2025: Aslam Inamdar, Abhishek Gunge, Aditya Shinde, Milad Mohajer, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Mohit Goyat, Pankaj Mohite, Sachin, Stuwart Singh, Abinesh Nadarajan, Dadaso Pujari, Gaurav Khatri, Mohd Amaan, Rakesh, Rohan Tupare, Sanjay Enania, Vaibhav Rabade, Vishal Bhardwaj, Gurdeep.

Bengal Warriors squad 2025: Devank, Himanshu Narwal, Jang Kun, Manprit, Omid Mohammadshah, Punit Kumar, Rachit Yadav, Sushil Kambrekar, Vishwas S, Amandeep Kajal, Ankit, Ashish, Deep Kumar, Harander, Manjeet, Mayur Kadam, Nitesh Kumar, Parteek, Sandeep Saini, Yash Malik, Moolchand Marko, Shivansh Thakur.

Published at : 03 Sep 2025 10:45 AM (IST)
Embed widget