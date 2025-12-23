Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
PM Modi Meets India's Olympic Gold Medallist Neeraj Chopra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra and his wife Himani Mor in New Delhi, discussing sports and other issues.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 23 Dec 2025 04:05 PM (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with India's Javelin Throw Olympic Gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, and his wife, Himani Mor today, December 23, 2025.

This meet took place at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, New Delhi, the Prime Minister's official residence. Images from the meet were uploaded on PM Modi's X account (@narendramodi). Here's what he stated in the caption:

"Met Neeraj Chopra and his wife, Himani Mor at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg earlier today. We had a great interaction on various issues including sports of course!"

PM Modi's Meet With Neeraj Chopra In New Delhi

Neeraj Chopra won India's first ever track and field gold medal at the Olympics in the Men's Javelin Throw event in Tokyo in 2021 (during the delayed Olympics 2020).

This was also India's first-ever Olympics gold medal since 2008, which back then was won by the Abhinav Bindra in Beijing in the Men's 10m air rifle shooting category.

During the 2024 Paris Olympics, Neeraj Chopra won the silver medal in Men's Javelin Throw, and earlier this year, he was conferred with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.

He had joined the Indian Army as a Naib Subedar on August 26, 2016, before being promoted to Subedar in 2021 and Subedar Major in 2022.

Neeraj Chopra: Major Javelin Throw Accolades

As already mentioned, Neeraj Chopra was India's first Olympic gold medallist in the track and field category. 

Then in 2023, he became the first Indian to win the World Athletics Championships gold medal. 

He has won the gold medal twice at the Asian Games, and had won the Asian Athletics Championships gold in 2017, and was crowned Commonwealth Games champion in 2018.

Not to forget that at just 18 years old, Neeraj also became the first Indian track and field athlete to set a world record.

Published at : 23 Dec 2025 03:51 PM (IST)
Olympics Javelin Throw Pm Modi 'Narendra Modi'
