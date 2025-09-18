Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Neeraj Chopra Eliminated, Sachin Yadav Finishes 4th In World Athletics Championships 2025 Final

Neeraj Chopra Eliminated, Sachin Yadav Finishes 4th In World Athletics Championships 2025 Final

India's Neeraj Chopra and Sachin Yadav fail to get a podium finish, but end up inside the top 8 in the Javelin Throw final of the World Athletics Championships 2025.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 18 Sep 2025 05:39 PM (IST)

The World Athletics Championships 2025 Javelin Throw Final has concluded with Trinidad and Tobago's Keshorn Walcott winning the gold medal for a throw of 88.16m.

Neeraj Chopra had qualified for the final with a throw of 84.85m, which notably, was his first attempt, and put him just past the automatic qualification mark. However, he only made it to the top 8 in the final before getting eliminated.

The 27-year old's first throw went for an 83.65m, which had put him in second spot at the time. He then recorded throws of 84.03m and 82.86m. 

Neeraj wasn't the only representative from India at the World Athletics Championships 2025 Javelin Throw final. Sachin Yadav was the other Indian in contention for a podium finish at the contest, but finished fourth in the end, ahead of the 2020 Olympic gold medalist.

Sachin Yadav Turns Heads at World Athletics Championships 2025 Final

Sachin Yadav recorded his personal best in Javelin Throw in his very first attempt in the World Athletics Championships 2025 Final, hitting the 86.27m mark. His other attempts went for 85.71m, 85.96m, and 80.95m. 

The 25-year old is an up and coming talent in the sport, and with this performance, shows quite a bit of promise for the future. He won the gold medal back in 2024 in the National Open Athletics Championships. 

Neeraj Chopra, who was the defending champion at the World Athletics Championships, had a rather bad day. He finished 8th, getting eliminated before the final round, and could not even break past the 85.00 mark, far from his own personal best. 

He did outlast his Pakistani rival, Arshad Nadeem, who himself didn't have an outing to remember, finishing 10th in the competition with a throw of 82.75m.

 

 

Published at : 18 Sep 2025 05:22 PM (IST)
Neeraj Chopra World Athletics Championship World Athletics Championships 2025 World Athletics Championship Final Sachin Yadav World Athletics Championship Final 2025 Neeraj Chopra Javelin Throw Final
