Neeraj Chopra Diamond League Final: Live Streaming, Telecast And Start Time

Diamond League 2025 Final will be held in Zurich today, where Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra will be aiming for his second Diamond League title. Having qualified with 15 points, Neeraj is just one step away from the trophy, but the road ahead will not be easy. He will face stiff competition from Grenada’s Anderson Peters, Germany’s Julian Weber, and Kenya’s former world champion Julius Yego.

The final is scheduled to begin at 11:15 PM IST, with live coverage available on the Indian Fans Diamond League YouTube channel.

A total of seven athletes will take part in the javelin throw final: Neeraj Chopra, Julian Weber, Simon Weiland, Adrian Mardare, Keshorn Walcott, Anderson Peters, and Julius Yego. Neeraj had previously won the Diamond League title in 2022 and will be eager to repeat that success.

So far, Neeraj’s career-best throw stands at 90.23 meters, a mark that placed him second in that competition. Tonight, fans will be hoping to witness an even bigger throw as he chases another historic milestone.

Diamond League 2025 Final live streaming, telecast in India

When is Diamond League Final scheduled to take place?

Diamond League Final is scheduled to take place on August 27 and 28, over two days.

Where will Diamond League Final take place?

Diamond League Final will take place in Zurich, Switzerland.

At what time does Diamond League Final begin?

Diamond League Final starts at 6 PM IST on August 27 and at 8:31 PM IST on August 28.

When does Neeraj Chopra's Diamond League Final javelin throw event begin?

Neeraj Chopra's Diamond League Final javelin throw event starts at 11:15 PM IST on August 28.

How to watch Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event in Diamond League Final live streaming?

Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event live streaming will be available on Wanda Diamond League Facebook site and YouTube channel.

How to watch Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw event in Diamond League Final live on TV?

No Indian TV channel will broadcast Diamond League Final.