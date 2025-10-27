Jiu-Jitsu Athlete Rohini Kalam Found Dead In MP Residence, Suicide Angle Probed

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsJiu-Jitsu Athlete Rohini Kalam Found Dead In MP Residence, Suicide Angle Probed

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 27 Oct 2025 10:59 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In a tragic incident that has left the sports fraternity in shock, Rohini Kalam (35), a Ju-Jitsu player who represented India at the Asian Games, was found dead at her home in Arjun Nagar, Radhaganj, Dewas, on Sunday.

According to a report by NDTV, Rohini was employed as a martial arts coach at a private school and had reportedly been experiencing some professional difficulties in recent weeks.

As per the report, her body was discovered by her younger sister, Roshni Kalam, who found her hanging in her room. Rohini was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead on arrival.

On Sunday morning, she appeared normal - having breakfast and speaking on the phone - before locking herself in her room.

At the time of the suspected suicide, no family members were present at home. Her father, a retired Bank Note Press employee, along with her mother and sister, were away when she allegedly took the drastic step. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding her death. Police have not recovered any suicide note, and the exact reason behind her death remains unclear.

Rohini was the eldest of four sisters. She was a highly accomplished athlete, having represented India at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou and being the only Indian selected for the World Games in Birmingham.

Rohini began her sporting career in 2007 and turned professional in Ju-Jitsu in 2015, winning multiple medals for the country over the years.

Published at : 27 Oct 2025 10:59 AM (IST)
