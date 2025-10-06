Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CricketLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsIPLTop 3 Chennai Super Kings Players Who Could Be Released Before IPL 2026 Auction

Top 3 Chennai Super Kings Players Who Could Be Released Before IPL 2026 Auction

After a disappointing end to IPL 2025, the Chennai Super Kings may release some key players ahead of the 2026 auctions, particularly a few overseas names.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 06 Oct 2025 12:36 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are the joint-best franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in terms of winning trophies. They, along with the Mumbai Indians (MI) have 5 titles to their name so far.

However, the 2025 edition of the popular Indian T20 league was one to forget for CSK. They finished right at the bottom of the table, at the 10th position, well below the expectations and usual standards. 

Naturally, an overhaul is expected in the next player auctions, leading up to IPPL 2026. While nothing has been revealed officially just yet, let's look at the top 3 players who could be released by CSK.

IPL 2026 auctions: Who all could CSK release?

1) Rahul Tripathi

Rahul Tripathi had his worst year in the IPL, by far in 2025, scoring just 55 runs in 5 matches.

The top/middle order batsman was unable to deliver for the Chennai-based team in times of need, which was on most occassions in the last edition. So, it wouldn't be surprising if he is axed from the squad ahead of the 2026 auctions.

2) Sam Curran

Sam Curran has made a name for himself as a dependable all-rounder in cricket, but was far from his best while representing CSK last year. 

He played 5 matches, scoring 114 runs and taking 1 wicket. The 5-time IPL winners might, hence, look to replace him with another handy overseas player next year.

3) Rachin Ravindra

Speaking of overseas players, New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra, too, had a rather disappointing run in IPL 2025 for the Chennai Super Kings, managing to score only 191 runs in 8 matches.

He also isn't having a great time in England's The Hundred cricket league, having faced 45 balls so far across 4 matches, and scoring just 91 runs so far. If there are no signs of improvement, CSK might let him go ahead of the IPL 2026 auctions.

Check out: 'Aim Was To Become The Highest Wicket Taker': Siraj Reflects On His England Test Mindset

Published at : 06 Oct 2025 12:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
IPL Auctions CSK Chennai Super Kings Sam Curran Rahul Tripathi Rachin Ravindra CSK Released Players CSK IPL 2025 IPL 2026 Auctions Csk Ipl Csk Ipl 2026
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
DGCA To Probe Birmingham-Bound Air India Flight's 'Uncommanded' RAT Deployment After Pilot Urges Check
DGCA To Probe Birmingham-Bound Air India Flight's 'Uncommanded' RAT Deployment After Pilot Urges Check
Election 2025
Bihar Assembly Election Dates To Be Out At 4 PM Today
Bihar Assembly Election Dates To Be Out At 4 PM Today
India
Leh Violence: Sonam Wangchuk To Stay In Jail, SC Adjourns Urgent Release Plea Till Next Week
Sonam Wangchuk To Stay In Jail, SC Adjourns Urgent Release Plea Till Next Week
Cities
6 Patients Killed As Fire Breaks Out In ICU Of Jaipur's SMS Hospital, Kin Allege Staff Negligence
6 Patients Killed As Massive Fire Breaks Out In ICU Of Jaipur's SMS Hospital
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Elections 2025: Elections Dates To Be Announced Soon, 2-3 Phases Expected | ABP News
Monsoon Marks Return: Heavy Rains in Bihar and Darjeeling Cause Floods, 24 Dead, Rescue Operations Underway
Breaking: Jaipur Trauma Center ICU Fire Claims 8 Lives; Families Allege Negligence by Authorities
Bihar Elections 2025: Bihar Elections Likely to be held in Two Phases, Dates To Be Announced Today | ABP News
Bihar Elections 2025: Poll Dates To Be Announced Today; Key Focus On Women Voters And Development Issues
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why India Welcomed Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget