Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricket'Aim Was To Become The Highest Wicket Taker': Siraj Reflects On His England Test Mindset

'Aim Was To Become The Highest Wicket Taker': Siraj Reflects On His England Test Mindset

Mohammed Siraj reveals his goal to be the highest wicket-taker in England Tests, reflects on aggression, and his role in India's Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 06 Oct 2025 10:22 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Speaking with The Indian Express in a recent interview, Indian fast bowler, Mohammed Siraj revealed what his goal was ahead of the 5 Test matches in England for the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy this summer:

"When I landed in England, my aim was to become the highest wicket taker there. That was my zone. During the whole series, I was mentally strong — I wanted to be 100 per cent fit, 100 per cent available, and play all five matches."

"When I found out that Jassi bhai (Jasprit Bumrah) was not going to play all the matches, since I was the second senior fast bowler in the team, I wanted to give my 100 per cent." he added.

Notably, Siraj was able to fulfil his goal, emerging as the highest wicket taker not just for India, for the series collectively, securing 23 wickets in 9 innings. 

In poetic fashion, it was him who took the last wicket in the final Test match at The Oval, resulting in a famous win for India, and a hard-fought 2-2 draw for the inaugural Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

Aggression is very important says Siraj: Report

In the same interview, Mohammed Siraj stated that aggression is very important for him on the field.

"Aggression is very important. If a batsman hits you and you are relaxed and smile, what kind of cricket is that? You need some aggression, but off the field, I am really chill"

He also recalled being asked by the captain, Shubman Gill, about his fitness and availability for the final Test match:

"He asked me if I would play. I said yes. He said, you are the main bowler for us, like Jasprit Bumrah, you decide. I said I’m available and am 100 per cent fit. I will give it everything."

After the tour, Siraj won the ICC Men's Player of the Month award for August 2025, beating Matt Henry (New Zealand) and Jayden Seales (West Indies).

Although he was not featured in India's Asia Cup 2025 squad, the fiery fast bowler has been called up for national duty against Australia in an ODI series which commences later this month.

Published at : 06 Oct 2025 10:22 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mohammed Siraj Siraj IND Vs AUS ODI India Vs England Tests Highest Wicket Taker IND VS ENG IND-ENG Test Series Anderson-tendulkar Trophy Siraj India Test Match Siraj Siraj Test Wickets Siraj Interview Mohammed Siraj Latest Interview
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
Election Commission To Announce Bihar Assembly Election Dates At 4 PM Today
Election Commission To Announce Bihar Assembly Election Dates At 4 PM Today
Cities
6 Patients Killed As Fire Breaks Out In ICU Of Jaipur's SMS Hospital, Kin Allege Staff Negligence
6 Patients Killed As Massive Fire Breaks Out In ICU Of Jaipur's SMS Hospital
World
Hamas Ready For Gaza Talks As Trump Says First Phase Should Be Completed This Week
Hamas Ready For Gaza Talks As Trump Says First Phase Should Be Completed This Week
Cities
Curfew, Internet Suspension In Cuttack As VHP Rally Sparks Tensions After Clashes During Durga Puja Immersion
Curfew, Internet Suspension In Cuttack As VHP Rally Sparks Tensions After Clashes During Durga Puja Immersion
Advertisement

Videos

Rajasthan News: Eight Patients Killed As Fire Erupts Inside Jaipur’s SMS Hospital ICU
Firozabad fire: Fire breaks out in a tent house in Sirsaganj, Firozabad, goods worth lakhs gutted | ABP Live
Breaking: Multi-State Violence, Disasters And Election Stir Shake Bihar And Several States Update!!!
Breaking: Tragic Spate Of Violence And Disasters Across States — Elections, Murders, Fires, And Protests
Breaking: Shooter Injures Two; Hamza At Large As Prayagraj Car Hits Immersion Crowd — Six Injured On
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget