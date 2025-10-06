'Aim Was To Become The Highest Wicket Taker': Siraj Reflects On His England Test Mindset

Speaking with The Indian Express in a recent interview, Indian fast bowler, Mohammed Siraj revealed what his goal was ahead of the 5 Test matches in England for the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy this summer:

"When I landed in England, my aim was to become the highest wicket taker there. That was my zone. During the whole series, I was mentally strong — I wanted to be 100 per cent fit, 100 per cent available, and play all five matches."

"When I found out that Jassi bhai (Jasprit Bumrah) was not going to play all the matches, since I was the second senior fast bowler in the team, I wanted to give my 100 per cent." he added.

Notably, Siraj was able to fulfil his goal, emerging as the highest wicket taker not just for India, for the series collectively, securing 23 wickets in 9 innings.

In poetic fashion, it was him who took the last wicket in the final Test match at The Oval, resulting in a famous win for India, and a hard-fought 2-2 draw for the inaugural Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

Aggression is very important says Siraj: Report

In the same interview, Mohammed Siraj stated that aggression is very important for him on the field.

"Aggression is very important. If a batsman hits you and you are relaxed and smile, what kind of cricket is that? You need some aggression, but off the field, I am really chill"

He also recalled being asked by the captain, Shubman Gill, about his fitness and availability for the final Test match:

"He asked me if I would play. I said yes. He said, you are the main bowler for us, like Jasprit Bumrah, you decide. I said I’m available and am 100 per cent fit. I will give it everything."

After the tour, Siraj won the ICC Men's Player of the Month award for August 2025, beating Matt Henry (New Zealand) and Jayden Seales (West Indies).

Although he was not featured in India's Asia Cup 2025 squad, the fiery fast bowler has been called up for national duty against Australia in an ODI series which commences later this month.