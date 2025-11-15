Sanju Samson Breaks Silence On Big Move To CSK Before IPL 2026

Sanju Samson, as per official annoucement made by IPL on Saturday, has been transfered to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for a whopping Rs 18 crore, while Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran have joined Rajasthan Royals in trades worth Rs 14 crore and Rs 2.4 crore, respectively.

The trade deal made history by becoming the highest-valued trade in Indian Premier League history.

After several years with Rajasthan Royals, the talented Kerala wicketkeeper-batter is now set to don the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) jersey.

Samson's first reaction after moving to CSK

After his trade from Rajasthan Royals to Chennai Super Kings was confirmed, Sanju Samson took to Instagram to share an emotional message. He reflected on his time with RR, saying he had given his all to the franchise and considered everyone in the team as family.

“‘We are only here for a short period of time.’

Gave MY everything to this franchise, enjoyed some great cricket, made some lifetime relations, treated everyone in the franchise as my family..

And when its time.. I AM moving On..

Shall always be grateful for everything,” Samson wrote.

Sanju Samson joins the Chennai Super Kings, while Ravindra Jadeja will return to Rajasthan Royals. Jadeja, who started his IPL journey with RR in 2008, moved to CSK in 2012 and has been a key player for the franchise over 12 seasons.

Regarded as one of the most experienced IPL players, Jadeja has featured in over 250 matches.

Last season, he earned ₹18 crore, but in the recent trade, Rajasthan Royals acquired him for ₹14 crore. Alongside Jadeja, CSK also traded Sam Curran, who was picked up by RR for ₹2.4 crore. In exchange, RR sent their captain and star wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson to CSK.