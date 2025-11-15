Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CricketLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI

Bihar Election Results 2025

(Source:  ECI | ABP NEWS)
HomeSportsIPLSanju Samson Breaks Silence On Big Move To CSK Before IPL 2026

Sanju Samson Breaks Silence On Big Move To CSK Before IPL 2026

After several years with Rajasthan Royals, Sanju Samson is now set to don the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) jersey.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 15 Nov 2025 12:14 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Sanju Samson, as per official annoucement made by IPL on Saturday, has been transfered to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for a whopping Rs 18 crore, while Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran have joined Rajasthan Royals in trades worth Rs 14 crore and Rs 2.4 crore, respectively.

The trade deal made history by becoming the highest-valued trade in Indian Premier League history.

After several years with Rajasthan Royals, the talented Kerala wicketkeeper-batter is now set to don the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) jersey.

Samson's first reaction after moving to CSK

After his trade from Rajasthan Royals to Chennai Super Kings was confirmed, Sanju Samson took to Instagram to share an emotional message. He reflected on his time with RR, saying he had given his all to the franchise and considered everyone in the team as family. 

“‘We are only here for a short period of time.’
Gave MY everything to this franchise, enjoyed some great cricket, made some lifetime relations, treated everyone in the franchise as my family..
And when its time.. I AM moving On..
Shall always be grateful for everything,” Samson wrote.

Check post

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sanju V Samson (@imsanjusamson)

Sanju Samson joins the Chennai Super Kings, while Ravindra Jadeja will return to Rajasthan Royals. Jadeja, who started his IPL journey with RR in 2008, moved to CSK in 2012 and has been a key player for the franchise over 12 seasons.

Regarded as one of the most experienced IPL players, Jadeja has featured in over 250 matches.

Last season, he earned ₹18 crore, but in the recent trade, Rajasthan Royals acquired him for ₹14 crore. Alongside Jadeja, CSK also traded Sam Curran, who was picked up by RR for ₹2.4 crore. In exchange, RR sent their captain and star wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson to CSK.

Published at : 15 Nov 2025 12:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sanju Samson CSK Chennai Super Kings RR IPL IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Refrain From Speculation, Probe Underway': J&K DGP Nalin Prabhat Says Nowgam Blast 'Accidental'
'Refrain From Speculation, Probe Underway': J&K DGP Says Nowgam Blast 'Accidental'
Election 2025
Bihar 2025 Exit Polls vs Reality: How Accurate Were The Predictions?
Bihar 2025 Exit Polls vs Reality: How Accurate Were The Predictions?
India
9 Killed, 27 Injured In Blast At J&K's Nowgam Police Station While Handling Explosives Seized In Faridabad
9 Killed, 27 Injured As Explosives Seized In Faridabad Detonate In J&K's Nowgam Police Station
Election 2025
‘Karma Hits Back’: K Kavitha Reacts As Congress Wrests Jubilee Hills From BRS
‘Karma Hits Back’: K Kavitha Reacts As Congress Wrests Jubilee Hills From BRS
Advertisement

Videos

Naugam Blast: SDRF Begins Clearance as DGP to Brief on Cause and Casualties at 10 AM
Jammu And Kashmir Update: DGP Nalin Prabhat to Brief on Naugam Police Station blast Amid Rising Tensions
Breaking News: Electronics Shop Engulfed in Massive Fire on Ezra Street
Jammu And Kashmir News: Massive naugam police station blast during explosive testing
Naugam Police Station Blast: Naugam police station blast kills 9, injures 29 during explosive testing
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Sushasan Endures: Why Bihar Chose Nitish's Track Record Over MGB's Slogans
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget