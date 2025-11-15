Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Punjab Kings Retained & Released Players For IPL 2026

Under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer, PBKS, earlier this year, enjoyed their most successful season in franchise history.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 15 Nov 2025 06:12 PM (IST)
PBKS IPL 2026 Retained Players List: After a remarkable IPL 2025 campaign - finishing at the top of the points table and advancing to the final - Punjab Kings (PBKS) are now focused on keeping their championship-calibre core intact ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.

Punjab Kings will enter IPL 2026 auction with a remaining salary cap of ₹11.5 crore. The franchise has released Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Aaron Hardie, and Kuldeep Sen, while retaining Marcus Stoinis.

Unlike previous mega-auction where they retained only two players, Punjab this year hold on to around key performers this time to preserve squad stability. Shreyas Iyer, Shashank Singh, Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Marcus Stoinis and Arshdeep Singh are all part of the core group the franchise intends to keep.

Young talent Priyansh Arya has been retained. He delivered a breakthrough debut season, scoring 475 runs - the most by an uncapped Indian - at an impressive strike rate of 179.25. Among overseas players, pace-bowling all-rounder Marco Jansen (16 wickets) remains valuable as he adds balance to the side with his all-round abilities.

Arshdeep Singh, who has 97 IPL wickets, continues to be PBKS’s most dependable Indian fast bowler, particularly in the death overs.

Punjab Kings: Retained and Released Players for IPL 2026

Punjab Kings Retained Players: Shreyas Iyer (26.75 crore), Arshdeep Singh (18 crore), Yuzvendra Chahal (18 crore), Marcus Stoinis (11 crore), Marco Jansen (11.25 crore), Shashank Singh (5.50 crore), Nehal Wadhera (4.20 crore), Prabhsimran Singh (4 crore), Priyansh Arya (3.80 crore), Azmatullah Omarzai (2.40 crore), Lockie Ferguson (2 crore), Vijaykumar Vyshak (1.80 crore), Yash Thakur (1.60 crore), Harpreet Brar (1.50 crore), Vishnu Vinod (95 lakh), Xavier Bartlett (80 lakh), Suryansh Shedge (30 lakh), Pyla Avinash (30 lakh), Musheer Khan (30 lakh), Harnoor Singh (30 lakh).

Punjab Kings Released Players: Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen.

Punjab Kings remaining purse for IPL 2026: ₹11.5 crore

Published at : 15 Nov 2025 06:09 PM (IST)
