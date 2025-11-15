Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsIPLMumbai Indians Retained & Released Players For IPL 2026

Mumbai Indians Retained & Released Players For IPL 2026

With last season’s underwhelming performance, Mumbai Indians are likely to be aggressive at the upcoming IPL 2026 auction.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 15 Nov 2025 05:34 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

MI IPL 2026 Retained Players Update: Mumbai Indians have parted ways with four overseas players, none of whom were regular starters: Lizaad Williams, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Bevon Jacobs, and Reece Topley. The franchise has decided to retain England all-rounder Will Jacks, who will strengthen the middle order alongside Sherfane Rutherford, recently acquired from Gujarat Titans.

Among the released players are some uncapped Indian talents who were expected to develop further, including left-arm wrist spinner Vignesh Puthur and Andhra pacer V Satyanarayana Raju, a promising prospect for the death overs.

Also, Arjun Tendulkar has been traded to Lucknow Super Giants after limited opportunities in his five-year stint with MI. Following these moves, Mumbai Indians are heading into the auction with a remaining purse of just ₹2.75 crore.

Ahead of IPL 2026 retention deadline, Mumbai Indians already made notable moves, signaling their intent to rebuild and strengthen the squad. The franchise secured Shardul Thakur from Lucknow Super Giants and Sherfane Rutherford from Gujarat Titans in two impactful trades.

Arjun Tendulkar, who spent the last three seasons with MI, has been released and has now joined the Lucknow franchise. Mumbai have also brought back a familiar face - Mayank Markande - through another trade, marking his return to the team.

With last season’s underwhelming performance, MI are likely to be aggressive at the upcoming auction.

Mumbai Indians: Retained and Released Players for IPL 2026

Mumbai Indians Retained Players: Will Jacks, Jasprit Bumrah, Ashwani Kumar, Robin Minz, Tilak Varma, Deepak Chahar, Rohit Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult, Naman Dhir, Allah Ghafanzar, Mitchell Santner, Ryan Rickleton, Hardik Pandya.

Mumbai Indians Released Players: Satyanarayana Raju, Reece Topley, KL Sreejith, Karn Sharma, Bevon Jacobs, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Lizaad Williams, Vignesh Puthur, Arjun Tendulkar traded to Lucknow Super Giants.

MI Purse Remaining: ₹2.75 crore

Mumbai Indians are heading into the auction with a remaining purse of just ₹2.75 crore.

Published at : 15 Nov 2025 05:34 PM (IST)
