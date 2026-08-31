IPL Impact Player Rule Faces Axe? BCCI Seeks Franchise Input: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BCCI reportedly reviews the IPL's highly-debated Impact Player rule.

All franchises must submit their feedback by August 31.

Franchise input could determine the rule's future implementation.

IPL Impact Player: The Indian Premier League's controversial Impact Player rule could be heading for another major review, with the BCCI reportedly seeking feedback from all 10 franchises before deciding whether it should continue. Introduced in 2023, the rule has remained one of the most debated aspects of the tournament. While it has given teams greater tactical flexibility, critics have repeatedly argued that it has tilted the contest too heavily towards batting.

BCCI Puts Impact Player Under Scanner

The BCCI has now asked every IPL franchise to submit its assessment of the Impact Player rule by Monday, August 31, according to a report by Cricbuzz.

The latest consultation could determine whether the rule remains part of the IPL's playing conditions in its current form.

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The Impact Player system allows each side to name five substitutes before the toss. One of those players can subsequently enter the game as the Impact Player at designated stages, including after a wicket, at the end of an over or between innings.

Once the replacement is made, the player who has been taken off cannot return to the match.

The innovation was designed to add another strategic layer to T20 cricket, allowing teams to strengthen either their batting or bowling during the game.

However, the rule has increasingly drawn criticism from those who believe it reduces the importance of traditional all-rounders and makes life harder for bowlers.

High-Scoring IPL Season Adds To Debate

The discussion has gained further momentum following IPL 2026, when teams produced an unprecedented number of 200-plus totals.

The sustained run-scoring has once again raised questions about whether the Impact Player rule has contributed to the growing advantage enjoyed by batting-heavy line-ups.

The BCCI had previously indicated that the rule would remain for at least another season, but the reported request for detailed franchise feedback suggests the board might be prepared to reassess that position.