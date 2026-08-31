The Impact Player rule allows teams to name five substitutes, one of whom can replace a player during the match at designated stages. The replaced player cannot return.
IPL Impact Player Rule Faces Axe? BCCI Seeks Franchise Input: Report
BCCI has asked all 10 IPL franchises for feedback on the tournament's unique Impact Player rule, raising fresh questions over its future.
- BCCI reportedly reviews the IPL's highly-debated Impact Player rule.
- All franchises must submit their feedback by August 31.
- Franchise input could determine the rule's future implementation.
IPL Impact Player: The Indian Premier League's controversial Impact Player rule could be heading for another major review, with the BCCI reportedly seeking feedback from all 10 franchises before deciding whether it should continue. Introduced in 2023, the rule has remained one of the most debated aspects of the tournament. While it has given teams greater tactical flexibility, critics have repeatedly argued that it has tilted the contest too heavily towards batting.
BCCI Puts Impact Player Under Scanner
The BCCI has now asked every IPL franchise to submit its assessment of the Impact Player rule by Monday, August 31, according to a report by Cricbuzz.
The latest consultation could determine whether the rule remains part of the IPL's playing conditions in its current form.
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The Impact Player system allows each side to name five substitutes before the toss. One of those players can subsequently enter the game as the Impact Player at designated stages, including after a wicket, at the end of an over or between innings.
Once the replacement is made, the player who has been taken off cannot return to the match.
The innovation was designed to add another strategic layer to T20 cricket, allowing teams to strengthen either their batting or bowling during the game.
However, the rule has increasingly drawn criticism from those who believe it reduces the importance of traditional all-rounders and makes life harder for bowlers.
High-Scoring IPL Season Adds To Debate
The discussion has gained further momentum following IPL 2026, when teams produced an unprecedented number of 200-plus totals.
The sustained run-scoring has once again raised questions about whether the Impact Player rule has contributed to the growing advantage enjoyed by batting-heavy line-ups.
The BCCI had previously indicated that the rule would remain for at least another season, but the reported request for detailed franchise feedback suggests the board might be prepared to reassess that position.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the IPL Impact Player rule?
Why is the IPL Impact Player rule controversial?
Critics argue it tilts the contest too heavily towards batting and reduces the importance of traditional all-rounders. The recent high-scoring IPL season has further intensified this debate.
What action is the BCCI taking regarding the Impact Player rule?
The BCCI is currently seeking feedback from all 10 IPL franchises regarding the rule. This consultation will help determine if the rule remains in its current form.