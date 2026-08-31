Krunal Pandya In Line For India T20I Return As Axar Patel Alternative: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Krunal Pandya reportedly considered for India's T20I team return.

His strong IPL 2026 performance revived national selection hopes.

Axar Patel's recent T20I form faces increased scrutiny.

Krunal Pandya India Call-Up: Krunal Pandya could be in contention for a return to India's T20I setup as the team management evaluates its options in the left-arm spin all-rounder department. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru all-rounder has reportedly emerged as a potential alternative to Axar Patel, whose recent performances for India have not produced the returns expected of him. According to a Times of India report, Krunal's impressive IPL campaign has brought him back into the selection conversation.

Krunal's IPL Form Brings Him Back Into Contention

Krunal Pandya enjoyed a productive campaign for RCB in IPL 2026, finishing the season with 14 wickets.

His ability to contribute with both bat and ball makes him an attractive option for India's T20 setup, particularly if the selectors decide they need another left-arm spin option.

His overall IPL numbers over the last five seasons also provide an indication of his value. Between 2022 and 2026, Krunal accumulated 839 runs and 56 wickets.

The 35-year-old has not represented India in T20Is since the 2021 series against Sri Lanka. However, his consistency in the IPL, particularly during the 2026 season, has strengthened his case for another opportunity at international level.

Axar Patel's Recent Returns Under Review

India's consideration of Krunal comes as Axar Patel's place in the T20I combination reportedly faces increased scrutiny.

He featured in seven matches across India's recent assignments against England and Ireland, but his performances were described as modest.

That has apparently prompted the team management to assess whether it has sufficient depth in the left-arm spin department.

The comparison between the two players also makes for interesting reading. From IPL 2022 through IPL 2026, Axar scored 1,136 runs and picked up 44 wickets, while Krunal contributed 839 runs and 56 wickets.

Although Axar has the stronger batting numbers over that period, Krunal has produced more wickets, adding weight to his case as a bowling all-rounder.

India Face T20 Selection Call

Krunal's potential return does not necessarily mean Axar will be dropped, but it highlights India's willingness to examine alternatives as they continue building their T20 squad.

Nonetheless, his 2026 IPL campaign has put him back on the radar, and another strong run could strengthen his case further.

After more than five years away from T20I cricket, the RCB star could now find himself competing for a place in India's next-generation T20 plans.